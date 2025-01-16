Beloved retired coach, educator Dave DeMers joins LPOSD Board of Trustees

· January 15, 2025

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

The Lake Pend Oreille School District Board of Trustees added a new member Jan. 14, but one with whom local schools will already be acquainted: David DeMers. 

Born and raised in Sandpoint and a 1978 graduate of Sandpoint High School, DeMers attended Boise State University on track and football scholarships before returning home to pursue a teaching and coaching career. 

Dave DeMers. Courtesy photo.

He worked seven years at SHS, followed by 26 years at Sandpoint Middle School, where he taught and served as athletic director. Meanwhile, DeMers served 28 years as the Bulldogs’ head track coach, and coached both football and basketball at the middle and high schools.

Upon his retirement in 2018, and in honor of his 34 years working in the school district, the SHS track and surrounding grounds were renamed the Dave DeMers Track and Field Complex.

“I’m really excited about working for the city of Sandpoint and Bonner County and LPOSD to carry on the tradition of great public education and to make sure that our kids have all their aspects of education met — both in cocurricular, extracurricular and anything that they need that we can bring them,” DeMers said in a video posted Jan. 15 by LPOSD. “I’m excited for that.”

The board congratulated DeMers for his selection to complete the term left vacant by the resignation of former-Board Chair Geraldine Lewis in December. Lewis represented Zone 4, which is defined as the area south of Highway 200 — including Sagle — and east of Highway 95. The term now being served by DeMers will end on Dec. 31, 2027.

The board voted to select Zone 3 Trustee Lonnie Williams — who was first elected in 2017 — to serve as chair. His term is scheduled to expire in 2025.  

Tonya Sherman, representing Zone 5, was elected to the vice-chair position. Her term also expires this year.

Other trustees include Scott Wood, for Zone 1, and Jalon Peters, for Zone 2. Wood was elected in 2024 for a term that expires in 2027, and Peters joined the board in 2022 with a term ending in 2025.

“DeMers is a great addition to a hardworking group of trustees, committed to providing the best education opportunities for all LPOSD students,” the district stated in a Jan.15 announcement.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss the Banff Film Festival, CHAFE150 Registration, the Reader Community Party, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal