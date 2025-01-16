Beloved retired coach, educator Dave DeMers joins LPOSD Board of Trustees

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

The Lake Pend Oreille School District Board of Trustees added a new member Jan. 14, but one with whom local schools will already be acquainted: David DeMers.

Born and raised in Sandpoint and a 1978 graduate of Sandpoint High School, DeMers attended Boise State University on track and football scholarships before returning home to pursue a teaching and coaching career.

He worked seven years at SHS, followed by 26 years at Sandpoint Middle School, where he taught and served as athletic director. Meanwhile, DeMers served 28 years as the Bulldogs’ head track coach, and coached both football and basketball at the middle and high schools.

Upon his retirement in 2018, and in honor of his 34 years working in the school district, the SHS track and surrounding grounds were renamed the Dave DeMers Track and Field Complex.

“I’m really excited about working for the city of Sandpoint and Bonner County and LPOSD to carry on the tradition of great public education and to make sure that our kids have all their aspects of education met — both in cocurricular, extracurricular and anything that they need that we can bring them,” DeMers said in a video posted Jan. 15 by LPOSD. “I’m excited for that.”

The board congratulated DeMers for his selection to complete the term left vacant by the resignation of former-Board Chair Geraldine Lewis in December. Lewis represented Zone 4, which is defined as the area south of Highway 200 — including Sagle — and east of Highway 95. The term now being served by DeMers will end on Dec. 31, 2027.

The board voted to select Zone 3 Trustee Lonnie Williams — who was first elected in 2017 — to serve as chair. His term is scheduled to expire in 2025.

Tonya Sherman, representing Zone 5, was elected to the vice-chair position. Her term also expires this year.

Other trustees include Scott Wood, for Zone 1, and Jalon Peters, for Zone 2. Wood was elected in 2024 for a term that expires in 2027, and Peters joined the board in 2022 with a term ending in 2025.

“DeMers is a great addition to a hardworking group of trustees, committed to providing the best education opportunities for all LPOSD students,” the district stated in a Jan.15 announcement.