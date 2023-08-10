SledFest music lineup announced

By Reader Staff

Kaniksu Land Trust’s highly anticipated SledFest is just around the corner, and the entire community is invited to join together for a day of music, dance and unforgettable memories. Taking place on Saturday, Aug. 26, SledFest is a summer music festival that celebrates winter fun. It’s an event to bring the community together to preserve the Pine Street Sled Hill — the historic skiing and sledding hill that locals have played on since the 1940s.

SledFest promises to be an event like no other, offering a lineup of live music performances from the Northwest that will keep attendees dancing into the night.

Performers include local favorite Harold’s IGA, plus the regionally acclaimed Kaitlyn Wiens; San Carlos, Calif.-based Thrown-Out Bones; and Dammit Lauren!, out of Big Sky, Mont. More bands will be announced later, including the headlining act.

KLT Executive Director Katie Cox promised an exciting announcement.

“When you see the lineup of musicians coming to SledFest, you think, ‘Wow, the headline must be out of this world,’” she stated.

Only ADA parking will be available on site. Other drivers may park at Sandpoint High School (410 S. Division St.) to take advantage of the free shuttle service provided by Lake Pend Oreille School District. Busses will run from 9:30 a.m. until everyone is back to their cars at the end of the evening.

Attendees are encouraged to walk or bike. Those who do will receive a stainless pint and drink token as a thank-you for using an eco-friendly transportation option.

Ticketing for SledFest is managed with support from the Festival at Sandpoint.

“Our goal is to make the event accessible to everyone while also raising funds to save the sled hill. The ticket prices include a donation component, with additional fees covering Idaho State Sales Tax and ticketing platform costs,” Cox stated.

General adult admission is $50, qualifying as a tax-deductible donation thanks to KLT’s Partner Sponsor Program. The youth ticket for ages 3-18 is $12 and children under 3 enter free. KLT is also offering a $5 “community ticket” option so that all can join in the fun, regardless of budget.

Throughout the day, attendees will have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind art sleds created by local artists with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the campaign to Save the Sled Hill. The public is invited to the art reveal of all 20 sleds at Pend d’Oreille Winery on Thursday, Aug.17 at 4 p.m. The winery will also host a sip-and-shop event with specials benefiting KLT. The sleds will be open to silent auction at that time and the bidding will continue until the last band performs at SledFest.

Kaniksu Folk School will host an old-time mercantile, featuring a diverse assortment of locally made crafts and products. Proceeds will go toward saving the sled hill. Craft demonstrations, including a blacksmith station, will be available for all to enjoy.

SledFest will include three of Sandpoint’s finest mobile food vendors: Mandala Pizza will serve up pies with an authentic taste of Napoli, Jupiter Jane will offer a south-of-the-border vibe and Burger Dock will grill up the juiciest burgers on the sled hill. All accept cash or credit cards.

Eichardt’s will trade drink tokens for full bar and nonalcoholic beverages. Tokens will be available for purchase at the registration center.

SledFest takes place on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pine Street Sled Hill property, 11735 W. Pine St. in Sandpoint. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit kaniksu.org/sledfest.