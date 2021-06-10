Carpenter sentenced in Ramey killing

Coeur d’Alene woman pleads guilty to murder of Hope resident in 2017

· June 9, 2021

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

Judith M. Carpenter pled guilty to second-degree murder on May 25, putting an end to nearly two years of court proceedings since her 2019 arrest in connection to the 2017 killing of 79-year-old Hope resident Shirley Ramey.

Judith Carpenter booking photo. Courtesy BCSO.

Carpenter pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in early 2020; but, following several months in an undisclosed Idaho Security Medical Program and a mediation ordered earlier in May, the Coeur d’Alene woman entered a guilty Alford plea. Alford pleas are used when the defendant does not intend to admit to wrongdoing, but acknowledges that the evidence against them could likely lead to a guilty verdict.

First District Judge Barbara Buchanan handed down a prison sentence of 15 years to life. Court records show that Carpenter had already served 666 days behind bars — about two years — before her official sentencing on May 28, which will count toward her sentence.

Carpenter is accused of shooting Ramey in the head in April 2017, killing the woman on the porch of her Trestle Creek home.

Evidence suggests that Carpenter was driving through the area and targeted the Rameys’ home for no apparent reason, gunned down Ramey and then entered the home, taking with her a Savage Model 99 rifle owned by Daryl Ramey. She was arrested on unrelated road rage charges later that same day in Lincoln County, Mont., and two weapons — the Savage and a Glock later determined to be the murder weapon — were found in her vehicle. 

Those weapons remained in storage until a 2019 test firing matched casings from the Glock with casings found at the Ramey murder scene through use of the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network, which tracks and compares ballistics from crime scene evidence gathered all over the country.

According to her obituary, Shirley Ramey graduated from Newport schools in 1957, and married Daryl in 1960. They had two sons together. Ramey is known best for her work as the Hope city clerk for more than 25 years; her headstone at the Hope Cemetery notes that she never missed a city council meeting.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print


READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: Error validating application. Application has been deleted.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 190
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Drop a line in the water on Free Fishing Day this Saturday, plus the WaterLife Discovery Center in Sagle is now open for summer. See all the haps going on: Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Advertise in the Sandpoint Reader
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal