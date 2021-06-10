COVID vaccines prove effective

By Reader Staff

It’s been almost a month since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — that is, two weeks post-second shot — can resume most normal activities without masking up.

Now, the CDC has released a study showing the reason behind the loosening of guidelines. According to a June 7 media release, mRNA vaccines, such as the Moderna and Pfizer shots, reduce the risk of infection by 91%.

“This adds to the growing body of real-world evidence of their effectiveness,” the release stated.

The study also revealed that those who experienced breakthrough infections of COVID-19 after being fully or partially vaccinated “were more likely to have a milder and shorter illness compared to those who were unvaccinated.”

On June 9, Idaho health officials reported that 692,200 Idahoans had received at least one dose of a vaccine to date, while 138 new cases of the virus were reported that same day. This brings the state’s running total of infections to 193,295, with 2,116 Idahoans having died from COVID-19 complications.

According to Idaho Education News’ weekly trendline, Idaho reported fewer than 1,000 new and probable cases of the virus during the entire first week of June — the first time that’s happened in almost a year.

Yet, while cases continue to decline, Idaho is coming out behind the national curve when it comes to vaccination rates. As the state approaches about 50% of its adult population being fully vaccinated, that national number has already surpassed 60%. Idaho public health officials have not actively offered incentives for people to get the shots, but they told the Idaho Capital Sun that “it isn’t off the table.” Idaho Gov. Brad Little has come out strongly against “vaccine passports” — documented proof of vaccination in order to access certain places or services.

Those looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can visit covidvaccine.idaho.gov to sign up for a provider to contact you, schedule an appointment directly or learn more about walk-in options at local pharmacies.

Stay up-to-date on current COVID-19 trends across the state by visiting Idaho’s virus tracking website at coronavirus.idaho.gov.