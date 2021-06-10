Register cars bought in Idaho online

By Reader Staff

The Idaho Transportation Department’s Division of Motor Vehicles is adding another option to its online DMV services: Idahoans who have recently purchased a vehicle from a licensed Idaho dealership may now qualify to skip the trip to a county DMV office and instead register their new or used car from a smartphone, tablet or computer.

The transaction previously had to be completed in person, but is now available online at dmv.idaho.gov. It’s one of more than 15 DMV transactions ITD offers to customers online.

“We are excited to provide this online 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays,” said DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez. “This gives you another choice to skip the line at the DMV to get your driver’s license, vehicle registration or license plates. Skip the trip, save time and go online.”

Customers will need the pink copy of the ITD 0502 form from the dealer to enter their vehicle’s information. At this time the service is not available for private party sales, and customers cannot transfer a current registration from one vehicle to their new vehicle online.

ITD processes close to 100,000 DMV transactions online every month, including address changes, driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals, personalized plate orders, release of liability forms and more. A full list can be found at dmv.idaho.gov.

“Idahoans’ time is valuable and with the state’s quickly increasing population we know this now more than ever,” Gonzalez said. “Giving more people the ability to finish their DMV business online means better customer service for all.”

ITD’s DMV Customer Contact Center can be reached at 208-334-8000 if customers have questions or need assistance with online services.