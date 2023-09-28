Bonner Homeless Transitions celebrates partnership with Kinderhaven

By Reader Staff

Bonner Homeless Transitions has marked a milestone in its longtime efforts to support the local homeless population, celebrating one year of providing essential housing solutions in partnership with the Kinderhaven Foundation.

BHT will host a community open house at 900 Spruce St., in Sandpoint, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, where staff and board members will be available to answer questions about the organization and provide a tour of the home. Light refreshments will also be served.

One of two BHT homes, the Spruce Street location provides shelter and support to single women and children.

Since its inception in 1994 as the Bonner County Homeless Task Force, Bonner Homeless Transitions has offered transitional housing programs, providing approximately 10,000 bed nights per year — 65% of which for children. Meanwhile, as many as 85% of BHT residents successfully transition to permanent housing.

The Kinderhaven Foundation (formerly Kinderhaven) was forced by federal legislation to stop operating its home and is now leasing its facility and partnering with BHT.

“The one-year anniversary of the partnership between Bonner Homeless Transitions and Kinderhaven is a testament to the impact that strategic collaborations can have in addressing homelessness and improving the lives of those affected,” stated BHT Executive Director Rebekah Little in a news release. “Through this partnership, both organizations have demonstrated their dedication to supporting the most vulnerable members of the community.”

BHT offers fully furnished housing and provides support services such as case management, crisis intervention and assistance with transportation.

Residents have access to educational and support programs that help them learn life skills, including budgeting, parenting and employment opportunities. The organization also connects individuals and families in need with resources like food, clothing and medical services.

BHT actively collaborates with other agencies in the community and relies on tax-deductible donations, community collaborations and grant funding to continue providing services to children and families facing crisis situations.

For more information about Bonner Homeless Transition, to get involved, or donate, please visit bonnerhomelesstransitions.org.