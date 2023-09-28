Bart Budwig brings cosmic country vibe to Little Panida Theater

By Ben Olson

In that delicate space somewhere between outlaw country, folk, modern Northwest soul and Jupiter lies Bart Budwig. Armed with a guitar, trumpet and pockets full of lyrics about love, loss and everything in between, Budwig has cut his musical teeth playing shows throughout the West with some of the region’s more prolific performers.

Budwig will bring his carnival of sound to the Little Panida Theater on Thursday, Sept. 28 for a special show to kick off his month-long tour around the West. Playing with Budwig will be Graham Farrow Knibb, of the Grass Valley, Calif.-based band Farrow and the Peach Leaves. Also making a special appearance will be Budwig’s 12-year-old niece Solana Brooklyn playing one of her first shows.

Meanwhile, Budwig is no stranger to Sandpoint music venues.

“Most recently I’ve played at Idaho Pour Authority for a Monday night show,” Budwig told the Reader. “It was super fun and quite a few people came out. I used to play at Eichardt’s and 219. I think I played at Di Luna’s and I’ve done quite a few house shows at my sister’s house, who lives in Sandpoint.”

Music fans might also recognize Budwig as the trumpet player who occasionally adds his unique accompaniment to Sandpoint’s own Shook Twins during their annual Thanksgiving concerts at the Panida.

Budwig currently lives across the border in Enterprise, Ore. but he was born in Moscow and raised in Genesee, Idaho.

“My dad worked at U of I and I lived there for 28 years of my life,” Budwig said. “My family did lots of outdoor stuff, and I played the trumpet a lot growing up. I didn’t start writing songs until I was 18 and graduated from high school.”

Across his four studio albums, Budwig’s songs fluctuate through his cosmic country vibe, which drops into folky folds before bringing people back up to stamping their feet.

“I think a lot of my writing is pretty personal,” Budwig said. “A lot of my earlier writings were more in the love and loss vein, or growing up in the church and trying to process that upbringing, as well as the new experiences felt in college — finding who you are.”

Through it all, Budwig’s songs are a nod to the environment in which he surrounds himself.

“I’m a mountain and river person, and I feel like a lot of that comes out in my music,” he said. “There’s something about just playing an acoustic guitar and singing while you’re in a beautiful place. A lot of times I’ll be sitting outside with the mountains and trees and it’s like, for me, the environment is maybe the grounding part of that music. I’m not super angsty, because I’ve lived in beautiful places and I feel lucky about that.”

Budwig also attended sound engineering school in Arizona when he was 21, adding live and studio recording to his musical bandolier.

With a full beard that almost counts as another member of his band, perma-Cheshire grin and an eagerness to get into whatever mischief is afoot, Budwig’s stage persona is always entertaining.

Playing alongside Budwig at the Little Panida Theater will be Knibb on guitar, as well as Zach Peach on drums and Portland-based Adria Ivan on bass. Each cohort plays in their own bands around the West, but forming up with Budwig for his fall tour means his live shows will feature a bit of everything, with plenty of surprises tossed in the mix.

“Some people call my music sacrilegious gospel … With this full band, I feel like I veer more into things that are ’60s Americana-inspired, like more fun outlaw country or soul vibe,” Budwig said. “My show is dynamic and fun, but has some sensitive edges. I always end up singing about some personal sad shit at some point as well. People will laugh and cry. Well, maybe you’ll laugh three times and just cry once.”