‘Adult Homecoming’ With school back in session, the PTA Dance is all about the adults

· September 28, 2023

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

As a regular member of several local theater productions and director of The Follies variety show, Dorothy Prophet knows something about having a good time. Prophet’s theater production company, Cade Prophet Memorial Productions, will host a PTA Dance from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Ponderay Events Center.

“Since last weekend was homecoming and all about the kids, I thought it would be nice to have an adult homecoming-type dance,” Prophet told the Reader. “Or maybe home-leaving dance, as we are celebrating kids back in school! The PTA Dance is ‘Party Time Again.’”

The dance is labeled as “semi-formal, semi-normal.” 

“[I]f people want to dress up a bit, that is fantastic, but if they want to just come as they are, that is fine too. All are welcome,” she said.

Prophet said the time slot from 7-10 p.m. will hopefully attract adults from 40-70 years old who like to dance, “but don’t like the bars or late hours.”

Ivano’s Catering will be on hand with snacks available, as well as running the bar selling beer and wine.

Soundcreek Sound will offer a smattering of music from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s. Sandpoint locals might recognize Soundcreek Sound’s Kim Owens from her role as KT Rain, broadcasting on 102.3 FM from Blue Sky Broadcasting. 

Prophet said Owens and her husband Terry “bring a fun, lighthearted vibe to any event they deejay. She’s prepared with music from the ’60s to the ’80s, but it’s not just the hits. Some songs they may have forgotten they loved from those decades as well. Of course people are welcome to request whatever songs they want, for a small donation. After all, this is a fundraiser for the Better Together Animal Alliance.”

Prophet said proceeds will support BTAA, which was a favorite cause of her son and the company’s namesake, Cade Prophet, who passed away unexpectedly.

“When my son Cade died in 2017, I needed something ‘to do,’ something positive to focus on and be busy,” Prophet said. “Cade loved the shelter … so to honor him, we support them.”

CPMP has produced a handful of plays in the past, usually quirky, offbeat comedies, but Prophet said that the lack of “reasonably priced venues” has led to this dance, with the hopes that more events will follow, including a potential murder mystery dinner.

“If anyone has a venue with a stage to rent to a nonprofit for a play, please reach out to me,” she said. “We want to focus on giving grown folk fun things to do.”

To learn more about Cade Prophet Memorial Productions, or to donate, visit cadeprophet.org.

