Halloween Happenings 2021

Whether your style is spooky or silly, there’s a local shindig for you this Halloween weekend. From kids to kids-at-heart, here’s the scoop:
Friday, Oct. 29
Annual Bonner County Fairgrounds Halloween Party
4203 N. Boyer Ave.
5-9 p.m.
Head out to the Bonner County Fairgrounds to enjoy a night of family fun, including games, a “spooky tunnel,” pumpkin decorating, treats, costume contests and more. As always, this annual event is free.
Hardwood Heart Halloween weekend double-header at Eichardt’s
212 Cedar St.
8-11 p.m.
Mattox Farm Productions presents Missoula, Mont.-based string band Hardwood Heart for a two-night gig series at Eichardt’s Pub for Halloween weekend.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Hickey Farms Fall Festival final day
674 Hickey Road, about seven miles east of Sandpoint
10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Visit this family-friendly farm for u-pick pumpkins, activities, local vendors, food and entertainment. This is the final day that Hickey Farms will be open for the season, and also the day of the Pend Oreille Pedalers’ Crosstoberfest Bike Race.
Costume Party at The Idaho Club
151 Clubhouse Way
5:30 p.m.
Those ages 21 and older are welcome to dress up and party down at The Idaho Club, where music and mini golf will rule the night. Entry fee is $30 per person and includes food and a specialty cocktail.
Eagles Halloween Party
1511 John Hudon Lane
8 p.m.
Party goers 21 and older are invited to the FOE Eagles Aerie 589 for live music by the Turn-Spit Dogs, a cash-prize costume contest, food and dancing. There is a $5 donation cover charge.
Halloween Dance Party at The Longshot
102 S. Boyer Ave.
8 p.m.
The Longshot will kick off its Halloween dance party with a silent disco — during which dancers wear headphones playing different tunes — followed by a DJ set. Must be 21 or older, and pay a $10 cover charge.
Halloween Party at A&P’s
222 N. First Ave.
8 p.m.-midnight
There’s no cover for this Halloween party, though attendees must be 21 or older. There’s a costume contest on tap with prizes including a cooler and a barrel barbecue, as well as “spooky drink specials all night.”
Sunday, Oct. 31
Halloween Warming Station at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
1900 Pine St.
4-8 p.m.
Need a break from chilly, door-to-door trick-or-treating? Hit up the Christ Our Redeemer Church parking lot, where there will be mac ’n’ cheese, warm drinks and covered seating. Parking is open all evening, warming station until 8 p.m.
Trick-or-Treating at the Museum
611 S. Ella Ave.
4 p.m.
The Bonner County Historical Society and the Sandpoint Lions Club are teaming up for their annual Halloween celebration at Lakeview Park, including trick-or-treating at the museum, cider, popcorn, a spooky photo booth and the chance to embark on a harrowing journey through the Lions Club’s Haunted Woods. This event is free for everyone.
Harvest Party at the Filling Station
108 First Ave., Clark Fork
5:30-7:30 p.m.
For the 21st year, Cabinet Mountain Calvary Chapel hosts its annual Harvest Party in Clark Fork. Though normally held at Clark Fork High School, this year’s event is being moved to the upstairs gymnasium at the Filling Station Youth Center. Known as a “fun and safe alternative to wandering the streets in the cold and dark,” trick-or-treaters of all ages are welcome to dress up and play carnival games. Everyone takes home a bag of candy.
