Winter Carnival 2023: Week 1

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

This February marks the 50th year of Sandpoint’s Winter Carnival: a two-week smorgasbord of events and business promos that brings a bit of life back to the melting snow berms and quiet sidewalks of town.

The Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce and Schweitzer team up to organize and promote Winter Carnival, which had its inaugural year in 1973.

“We are trying our best to make it memorable,” said Keely Gray, chamber membership and communications specialist, about the 2023 celebration.

This year, local internet company Ting has pledged a donation to the nonprofit of the chamber’s choice should Sandpoint double the size of its annual Parade of Lights, this year happening on Friday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. around downtown. Gray called the pledge a “remarkable and wonderfully Ting thing to do.”

“Our favorite part of this event is how local businesses come together to support one another and really boost the town during this normally slow time of year,” Gray said. “Everyone gets into the spirit of celebrating what Sandpoint is all about, which is community and fun.

“We hope locals and visitors alike will get out and have a blast supporting all the remarkable things Sandpoint has to offer,” she added.

Winter Carnival consists of several events happening over the course of two weeks. Here is a sampling of what’s happening during Week 1:

Friday, Feb. 17

Parade of Lights

The Parade of Lights, sponsored by Ting, is the official kickoff to Winter Carnival. Floats will start in the City Parking Lot at 5:30 p.m. and follow a route up Oak Street, down Second Avenue, up Main Street then onto Fourth Avenue and back to Oak Street.

Pend d’Oreille Winery’s Parade Afterparty

The winery will host a block party on Third Avenue following the Parade of Lights, which will feature music by local DJ Sandcreek Sound, a “Dance, Light and Fire” performance by Gypsy Divas; firepits for complimentary s’mores; a Pend d’Oreille Winery tent offering soup, s’mores and non-alcoholic drinks; and a complimentary hot cocoa bar from Hendricks Architecture.

Live music w/Stoney Holiday Band at The Hive

The Hive, located at 207 N. First Ave., will host music by electric bluegrass outlaw country outfit Stoney Holiday Band for those Winter Carnival-goers aged 21 and up. Doors open at 7 p.m., admission is $10. (Find out more on Page 21.)

Activities at Schweitzer

Enjoy twilight skiing, tubing, racing, a 10 Barrel mini-pub and more on the mountain.

Sandpoint Songfest 2023: A weekend of songs and stories

The Music Conservatory of Sandpoint hosts a series of concerts by local and regional musicians sharing their original music throughout the weekend, starting with a show by the southern Oregon-based Michal Palzewicz Trio at Little Carnegie Hall (110 Main St.) on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. Sandpoint Songfest continues Saturday and Sunday with concerts and a workshop. To learn more and purchase tickets, go to sandpointconservatory.ticketspice.com/spsongfest2023.

Live music w/Scott Taylor and the Endless Switchbacks at Eichardt’s

Tunes start at 7 p.m. at 212 Cedar St. (Read more about the band on Page 21.)

Diane Schuur live in concert at the Panida

Grammy award-winning jazz vocalist and pianist Diane Schuur will play the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave) starting at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Pend Oreille Arts Council’s annual performing arts series. (Get more information on Page 21.)

Saturday, Feb. 18

Fun continues at Schweitzer

Live music, a village campfire and twilight skiing keeps the weekend rolling on the mountain.

Sleigh ride, dinner and concert at Western Pleasure Guest Ranch

Enjoy a horse-drawn sleigh ride, beef brisket and pork rib dinner, along with live music and a no-host bar. Cost is $130 for adults and $75 for kids ages 6-12. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 208-263-9066. The ranch is located at 1413 Upper Gold Creek Road.

Live music w/KOSH at Pend d’Oreille Winery

Check out this solo artist from 5-8 p.m. at 301 Cedar St.

Live music w/Birds of Play and Heat Speak at the Heartwood Center

This double-header concert is slated for 7-10:30 p.m. at 615 Oak St. Tickets available at mattoxfarm.com.

Live music w/Desperate 8’s at 219 Lounge

Classic rock tunes kick off at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

“Let it Glow” kids’ parade and fireworks at Schweitzer

Sponsored by Coca Cola, this event is all about the kiddos. Children who pre-registered will receive a battery-powered, LED “torch” to bring along on a group ride down Ridge Run at 6 p.m. Fireworks to follow, as well as several other activities in the village.

Monday, Feb. 20

Margarita Monday at Jalapenos

Celebrate the 50th annual Winter Carnival with a special gold margarita from Jalapenos — a 16-ounce double margarita for the price of a single 12-ounce margarita.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Taco Tuesday at Jalapenos

Enjoy $3 crispy beef or chicken tacos, $4 pints of Mexican draft beers, $6/12-ounce Hornitos margaritas and $8/16-ounce Hornitos margaritas.

Après Ski at Pend d’Oreille Winery

Take advantage of wine specials when you present your ski pass.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Piano music and happy hour at Pend d’Oreille Winery

Enjoy Peter Lucht on piano from 5-7 p.m., as well as 15% off pizza and a bottle of wine.

Live music w/John Firshi at Eichardt’s

Local guitar wizard John Firshi will play at 6 p.m.

The Sandpoint Shopping District will host Winter Carnival sales from Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 26. Visit individual businesses for more details.

Learn more about Sandpoint’s annual Winter Carnival at sandpointwintercarnival.com. For even more events happening around Sandpoint this weekend, head to Page 18 to peruse the Reader calendar or head to sandpointonline.com.