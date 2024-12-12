Blue Creek Press hosts double-header book signing with local author Sandy Compton

By Reader Staff
For 21 years, Blue Creek Press has published books of fiction, poetry, political commentary, travelogues, short stories and more — all steeped in a sense of the Inland and Intermountain West from its headquarters in Heron, Mont.
In celebration of that anniversary, and just in time for the holidays, Blue Creek Press is hosting a book signing Saturday, Dec. 14 from noon-2 p.m. with author Sandy Compton at Vanderford’s Books (321 N. Second Ave., in downtown Sandpoint).
Compton has been well known as a leading local author for decades, with his articles and columns appearing in publications including but not limited to Sandpoint Magazine and the Reader. However, as publisher at Blue Creek Press, he’s been responsible for the writing, editing and designing of dozens of books of his own and other writers.
On Dec. 14, he’ll sign copies of his Blue Creek Press titles Something About Miracles: A Mary Magdalene Miller Trilogy and Side Trips From Cowboy Revisited: Addiction, Recovery & the Western American Myth. In addition, if attendees are inclined to persuade him, Compton has indicated he’d even perform a reading.
Get more info on facebook@bluecreekpress, @sandycomptonwriter and bluecreekpress.com.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal