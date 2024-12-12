Blue Creek Press hosts double-header book signing with local author Sandy Compton

By Reader Staff

For 21 years, Blue Creek Press has published books of fiction, poetry, political commentary, travelogues, short stories and more — all steeped in a sense of the Inland and Intermountain West from its headquarters in Heron, Mont.

In celebration of that anniversary, and just in time for the holidays, Blue Creek Press is hosting a book signing Saturday, Dec. 14 from noon-2 p.m. with author Sandy Compton at Vanderford’s Books (321 N. Second Ave., in downtown Sandpoint).

Compton has been well known as a leading local author for decades, with his articles and columns appearing in publications including but not limited to Sandpoint Magazine and the Reader. However, as publisher at Blue Creek Press, he’s been responsible for the writing, editing and designing of dozens of books of his own and other writers.

On Dec. 14, he’ll sign copies of his Blue Creek Press titles Something About Miracles: A Mary Magdalene Miller Trilogy and Side Trips From Cowboy Revisited: Addiction, Recovery & the Western American Myth. In addition, if attendees are inclined to persuade him, Compton has indicated he’d even perform a reading.

Get more info on facebook@bluecreekpress, @sandycomptonwriter and bluecreekpress.com.