Warm feet, happy heart

By Reader Staff
The Wednesday Morning Women’s Golf League recently met to bring socks they have collected for their annual Sock Drive, started by Mary Stevens more than eight years ago. After learning that there was a need for warm socks, Stevens began collecting and asked the Golf League to help her out.
“Thanks to Mary Stevens for this great idea,” the league wrote in a statement. “We have over 400 pairs of socks to pass off this season.”
The group will hand out socks as needed at the Lake Pend Oreille High School and other locations. Anyone wishing to donate socks may drop them off anytime at the Sandpoint Elks Golf Course (30196 Hwy 200, in Ponderay).
