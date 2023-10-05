Big Phatty and the Inhalers, 219 Lounge, Oct. 7

There are a number of Sandpoint bands that play the hits of the 1960s and ‘70s, but only a handful have the spirit and heart of Big Phatty and the Inhalers. Starting out as a trio with Steve Rush, Ali Thomas and Chris Paradis, the band first focused on playing Grateful Dead covers, but after bassist Ken Donegan and lead guitarist Liam McCoy joined, the group shifted into high gear, playing a diverse mix of songs that touch on Jimi Hendrix, Cream, The Allman Brothers, The Beatles and more. Big Phatty also lays down some solid blues tracks from time to time.
“There’s a lot of magic with this group,” Rush told the Reader. “Every single show is a thrill to me. That’s what has always kept me going.”
— Ben Olson
9-p.m.-midnight, FREE, 21+. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., 208-263-5673, 219.bar.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal