Big Phatty and the Inhalers, 219 Lounge, Oct. 7

There are a number of Sandpoint bands that play the hits of the 1960s and ‘70s, but only a handful have the spirit and heart of Big Phatty and the Inhalers. Starting out as a trio with Steve Rush, Ali Thomas and Chris Paradis, the band first focused on playing Grateful Dead covers, but after bassist Ken Donegan and lead guitarist Liam McCoy joined, the group shifted into high gear, playing a diverse mix of songs that touch on Jimi Hendrix, Cream, The Allman Brothers, The Beatles and more. Big Phatty also lays down some solid blues tracks from time to time.

“There’s a lot of magic with this group,” Rush told the Reader. “Every single show is a thrill to me. That’s what has always kept me going.”

— Ben Olson

9-p.m.-midnight, FREE, 21+. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., 208-263-5673, 219.bar.