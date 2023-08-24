August-September Parks and Rec. programming

By Reader Staff

Sandpoint Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces will be offering the following programming during the remainder of August and September of 2023.

• Game night with the Lions Club. A FREE family game night at Community Hall (204 S. First Ave.) on Friday, Sept. 15. Event runs every third Friday of the month, through December, from 6-8 p.m. Both card games and board games will be available, or bring your own to share.

• City of Sandpoint historic walking tours. The city of Sandpoint’s Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation Commission, in collaboration with the Bonner County History Museum and Lake Pend Oreille Repertory Theatre, hosts “A Walk Through History ” — a series of free walking tours Friday, Aug. 25 and Friday, Sept. 29, through Sandpoint’s historic downtown. Tours will be offered on the last Friday of the month and occasional Saturdays through September. Meet at 10 a.m. in front of the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave.). Tours are roughly one hour. Pre-register with Sandpoint Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces. Pop-ins are also welcomed.

• Rails to Resort Hill Climb.Sandpoint Parks and Rec. has again organized the Rails to Resort Hill Climb, a.k.a. Schweitzer Hill Climb. The race takes place Saturday, Aug. 26, Participants meet at the Red Barn parking lot on Schweitzer Road. Although a competitive event, it is open to riders of all skill levels who like a challenge. Online pre-registration encouraged. Day-of, late registration and check in will be available from 8 a.m.-8:45 a.m. The pre-ride meeting begins at 8:45 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. Fee: $25/person.

• Adult pickleball. Registration is open for both beginning and intermediate Pickleball for ages 18+. All classes will be held 9 a.m.-noon on Saturdays at the Lakeview Park pickleball courts. Participants need to bring their court shoes, water, sunglasses, a hat and layers for cool weather. Each session is $25/person ($5 non-resident fee) Register by Thursday, Aug. 24 for Session 4 beginning pickleball held on Saturday, Aug. 26. Register by Thursday, Sept. 7 for Session 4 intermediate pickleball held on Saturday, Sept. 9.

• Contra dance. Parks and Rec. partners with Emily Faulkner to bring this series, which runs the second Friday of each month. The Friday, Sept. 8 dance at Sandpoint Community Hall (204 S. First Ave.) will take place 7-10 p.m. No experience necessary, all ages are welcome and no partner needed. Beginners are encouraged to attend introductory dancing at 7 p.m. Wear comfortable, breathable clothing and bring non-marking shoes to change into for dancing. No outdoor shoes on the dance floor. A $5 donation is suggested for each dance.

• Introduction to (skate park) skateboarding. Beginners and intermediates, ages 7 and older. Participants will learn skate park skateboarding basics, including etiquette. Skateboard and helmet required. Knee, elbow pads and wrist guards recommended. Class meets at the Concrete Lake skate park (2100 Pine St., in Sandpoint) on Sundays, Sept. 17 and 24, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Register by Thursday, Sept. 14. Fee: $35 ($3 non-resident fee).

Register for any Parks and Rec. program at secure.rec1.com/ID/city-of-sandpoint/catalog, visit the office at City Hall (1123 Lake St.) or call 208-263-3613.