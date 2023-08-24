August-September Parks and Rec. programming

· August 23, 2023

By Reader Staff

Sandpoint Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces will be offering the following programming during the remainder of August and September of 2023. 

Game night with the Lions Club. A FREE family game night at Community Hall (204 S. First Ave.) on Friday, Sept. 15. Event runs every third Friday of the month, through December, from 6-8 p.m. Both card games and board games will be available, or bring your own to share.

City of Sandpoint historic walking tours. The city of Sandpoint’s Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation Commission, in collaboration with the Bonner County History Museum and Lake Pend Oreille Repertory Theatre, hosts “A Walk Through History ” — a series of free walking tours Friday, Aug. 25 and Friday, Sept. 29, through Sandpoint’s historic downtown. Tours will be offered on the last Friday of the month and occasional Saturdays through September. Meet at 10 a.m. in front of the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave.). Tours are roughly one hour. Pre-register with Sandpoint Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces. Pop-ins are also welcomed.

Rails to Resort Hill Climb.Sandpoint Parks and Rec. has again organized the Rails to Resort Hill Climb, a.k.a. Schweitzer Hill Climb. The race takes place Saturday, Aug. 26, Participants meet at the Red Barn parking lot on Schweitzer Road. Although a competitive event, it is open to riders of all skill levels who like a challenge. Online pre-registration encouraged. Day-of, late registration and check in will be available from 8 a.m.-8:45 a.m. The pre-ride meeting begins at 8:45 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. Fee: $25/person.

• Adult pickleball. Registration is open for both beginning and intermediate Pickleball for ages 18+. All classes will be held 9 a.m.-noon on Saturdays at the Lakeview Park pickleball courts. Participants need to bring their court shoes, water, sunglasses, a hat and layers for cool weather. Each session is $25/person ($5 non-resident fee) Register by Thursday, Aug. 24 for Session 4 beginning pickleball held on Saturday, Aug. 26. Register by Thursday, Sept. 7 for Session 4 intermediate pickleball held on Saturday, Sept. 9. 

• Contra dance. Parks and Rec. partners with Emily Faulkner to bring this series, which runs the second Friday of each month. The Friday, Sept. 8 dance at Sandpoint Community Hall (204 S. First Ave.) will take place 7-10 p.m. No experience necessary, all ages are welcome and no partner needed. Beginners are encouraged to attend introductory dancing at 7 p.m. Wear comfortable, breathable clothing and bring non-marking shoes to change into for dancing. No outdoor shoes on the dance floor. A $5 donation is suggested for each dance. 

• Introduction to (skate park) skateboarding. Beginners and intermediates, ages 7 and older. Participants will learn skate park skateboarding basics, including etiquette. Skateboard and helmet required. Knee, elbow pads and wrist guards recommended. Class meets at the Concrete Lake skate park (2100 Pine St., in Sandpoint) on Sundays, Sept. 17 and 24, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Register by Thursday, Sept. 14. Fee: $35 ($3 non-resident fee).

Register for any Parks and Rec. program at secure.rec1.com/ID/city-of-sandpoint/catalog, visit the office at City Hall (1123 Lake St.) or call 208-263-3613.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

This week in Sandpoint! Don’t miss out on  The 7th Annual Art Party, The Rails to Resort Hill Climb, Kids Day at the Market, SledFest, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal