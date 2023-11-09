Warren Miller’s All Time film looks back at seven decades

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

After the leaves fall and the first traces of white are seen on the mountaintops, a few hundred locals gather at the Panida Theater to participate in a longtime tradition before every ski season: watching the newest Warren Miller snowsports film.

This year, Warren Miller Entertainment announces its 74th installment, All Time, which is a nostalgic look back at seven decades of winter glory. All Time will screen at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Tickets are available for $15 at panida.org.

The penultimate film before Warren Miller Entertainment’s 75th anniversary is a bit different than the usual cinematic fare. Narrated by and featuring renowned skier Jonny Moseley, All Time dives deep into the evolution of mountain culture and the birth of ski towns like Sun Valley and Aspen, as well as the icons and innovators who made the sport of skiing what it is today.

It’s both a nod to the legacy of Warren Miller and a look forward to where the sport will go next.

Anyone who has seen a Warren Miller ski film is familiar with the format. Featuring athletes at the top of their game taking everything from powder runs to park hits, the annual films have a lighthearted, humorous take on winter sport that always elicits excitement for the ski season. Narrated with a folksy, slightly nasal voice that sounds like everyone’s favorite grandpa who still shreds, Warren Miller films are as iconic as the man himself, who passed away in 2018.

After Miller’s death, the tradition has continued, with no signs of letting up.

Less a documentary than a love letter, All Time will feature several top-level athletes like Glen Plake, Scot Schmidt and the Egan Brothers, along with Michelle Parker, Marcus Caston, Seth Wescott and more. With an emphasis on looking both backward and forward in the sport, All Time will also introduce the next generation of skiers and riders at Woodward Park City in Utah.

Sandpoint is but one of 300 cities across the country showing Warren Miller’s film, and at each screening audience members will have the opportunity to win ski trips, gear, swag and prizes from sponsors like Cutty Sark, Helly Hansen, Backcountry.com, Peak Skis, Four Wheel Campers, SKI Magazine, Gaia GPS and Outside magazine.

The local presenter of All Time is Mountain Fever Productions.

Tickets are available to purchase at panida.org or at the door if they don’t sell out.