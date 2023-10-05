The Whags, Eichardt’s Pub, Oct. 6

Fresh from releasing their debut album, Routine for Now, Seattle-based Americana jam five-piece The Whags will breeze into Sandpoint again to play Eichardt’s Pub at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

The Whags have captured the attention of the Seattle music scene with their unique, inviting sound, which blends groove-driven psychedelic jam, harmony-laden Americana and a swirly improvisation of another era. The band’s open-minded approach to Americana, funk and sunshine pop gives both a friendly and accessible vibe to concertgoers, be it a large venue or a tiny dive bar.

This stop in Sandpoint is part of The Whags’ Mountain West Tour, with stops in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Oregon.

— Ben Olson

7 p.m., FREE. Eichardt’s Pub, 212 Cedar St., 208-263-4005, eichardtspub.com. Listen at thewhags.com.