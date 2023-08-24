Former Reader illustrator releases book

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

Reader fans might recognize the name Daniel Cape as a talented illustrator who helped this newspaper find its voice during the first few years after returning to print in 2015. Cape’s character illustrations can still occasionally be seen today in various nooks and crannies of the newspaper, but the lion’s share of his work remains in the archives since moving away from Sandpoint in 2017 to further his career.

Cape’s latest venture is authoring the book 300+ Uses for Nalgene Bottles, a fun read that delves into unexpected, practical, untested and sometimes completely absurd ways to harness the power of this common object, which most of us have owned at one point in our lives.

With his hallmark vibrant illustrations and a nod to the legendary innovator George Washington Carver, this volume will be the first installment in a series Cape is producing titled 300+ Uses.

With more than 60 illustrations bringing the applications to life, Cape helps spark his readers’ imaginations while also tickling their funny bone. One tip offers “Have a Nalgene bottle race down a river,” while another suggests, “Drop it off the edge of a large cliff and listen to how long it takes to hit the ground.”

Cape, who is producing this series under the moniker The Creativity Doctor, holds a Ph.D. in the psychology of creativity and is dedicated to helping individuals uncover their inherent creative potential. He has worked a variety of careers, including as a caricature artist at Universal Studios, serving in the U.S. Army National Guard and drawing for the Reader during his time in Sandpoint.

To learn more about the 300+ Uses series or about Cape’s work, visit thecreativitydoctor.com.