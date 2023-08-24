Panida raises the roof — literally

· August 23, 2023

By Reader Staff

Organizers at the Panida Theater celebrated a major milestone in their years-long, ongoing efforts to improve and maintain the historic downtown institution, announcing Aug. 22 that the theater now has a new roof, made possible by “the generosity of its many committed supporters.”

“The Panida Board of Directors, along with their staff, volunteers and patrons, want to express their gratitude to all those who worked together to raise $130,000 for the new roof,” stated Board Member Foster Cline, who serves as chair of the Fundraising and Grants Committee. 

“We sincerely thank all those in Idaho, and especially Bonner County residents, who helped us,” he added. “Although a new roof may not be an exciting or visually evident project, without that roof all that goes on beneath it is endangered. It was a priority, and we thank everyone who made it a reality.”

The Panida went on to give special thanks to Heather Upton with the Sandpoint Arts Culture and Historic Preservation Commission; Sandpoint Grants, Contracts and Procurement Manager Cheryl Hughes; Chris Bessler, CEO and Publisher of Keokee Media + Marketing; Jerry Miller with Idaho Department of Commerce; and Cody Pearson with Fisher Roofing. 

In addition, the Equinox, Confidence and Laura Moore Cunningham foundations; Community Assistance League; Idaho Department of Commerce Gem Grant Program; and The Idaho Heritage Trust provided critical support.

According to the announcement, “The beloved First Street icon is ready for many more years of community service in the arts, thanks to the wonderful people who love the Panida Theater.”

