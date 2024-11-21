Annual K&K Fall Fishing Derby offers more than $10K in cash and prizes

By Reader Staff

Turkey day is fast approaching, which means it’s time once again for the annual K&K Fall Fishing Derby, this running year running from Saturday, Nov. 23-Sunday, Dec. 1 — though with no fishing on Thanksgiving.

Hosted by the Lake Pend Oreille Idaho Club, the longstanding tradition offers anglers of all ages the chance to cast their lines and reel in big prizes for big fish.

Top prize in the adult rainbow division is $3,000, second place nets $1,500, third place wins $1,000 and fourth place is $500. Participants get an additional $500 if they catch and release, and LPOIC members get a further $250. LPOIC encourages catch and release for all rainbow trout, in order to protect the health of the local fishery.

In the adult mackinaw division, prizes are as follows: $1,000 for first place, $500 for second, $300 for third, $200 for fourth, $100 for fifth through ninth, and $250 for 10th. There is also a “mackinaw of the day award” totaling $150 each day.

Fish under 32 inches are not eligible for prizes, and all bull and cutthroat trout must be immediately released. In addition, fish caught in the Clark Fork River or any of Lake Pend Oreille’s tributaries are ineligible.

In the junior division, open to anglers age 13 to 17, prizes for 28-inch minimum rainbow trout are $500 for first place, $400 for second, $300 for third and $200 for fourth. Junior participants may enter mackinaw or rainbow, and all fish must be entered at weigh stations.

There are no minimum sizes for rainbow or mackinaw in the youth divisions, which are open to kids ages 9 to 12 in the Youth A division and 8 and under in the Youth B division.

Registration for adults (18 and older) is $60, junior division costs $10 to enter, and Youth A and B divisions are free, though pre-registration is required.

Tickets are available at a number of local outlets: Holiday Shores Resort, The Captn’s Table, MacDonald’s Hudson Bay Resort, Ralph’s Coffee House, Odie’s Bayside Grocery, North Ridge Outfitters in Oldtown, Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Mark’s Marine, Fins and Feathers, Priest River Hardware, North 40 in Ponderay, Bayview Mercantile and Super Fly.

For the full rules, more information and to register for the 2024 K&K Fall Fishing Derby, go to lpoic.org/fishing-derbies.