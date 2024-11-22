Fly Fishing Film Festival showcases the beauty of the sport

By Reader Staff
As the days get shorter and colder, spend an evening dreaming of outdoor adventure with the annual International Fly Fishing Film Festival, returning to the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave.) Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.
This collection of international films showcases the positive lifestyle and culture of fly fishing, along with the jaw-dropping destinations people visit for the perfect catch. There will be plenty of bucket raffles and door prizes, meaning attendees can walk away with fly rods, reels, fishing trips and more.
Tickets are $15 online at panida.org, $20 at the door or $40 if you bundle it with a one-year subscription to Fly Fusion magazine.
Proceeds from the event benefit The Mayfly Project, a nonprofit organization that mentors and supports children in foster care. Kids develop relationships with their mentors while learning the ins and outs of fly fishing, river safety and conservation, building confidence and making lasting memories along the way. Every youngster walks away from the program with their own gear to continue their fishing journey.
For more information, visit flyfilmfest.com/sandpointid/ and themayflyproject.com.
