Fly Fishing Film Festival showcases the beauty of the sport

· November 22, 2024

By Reader Staff

A screenshot from one of the many films at the International Fly Fishing Film Festival. Courtesy photo.

As the days get shorter and colder, spend an evening dreaming of outdoor adventure with the annual International Fly Fishing Film Festival, returning to the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave.) Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.

This collection of international films showcases the positive lifestyle and culture of fly fishing, along with the jaw-dropping destinations people visit for the perfect catch. There will be plenty of bucket raffles and door prizes, meaning attendees can walk away with fly rods, reels, fishing trips and more.

Tickets are $15 online at panida.org, $20 at the door or $40 if you bundle it with a one-year subscription to Fly Fusion magazine.

Proceeds from the event benefit The Mayfly Project, a nonprofit organization that mentors and supports children in foster care. Kids develop relationships with their mentors while learning the ins and outs of fly fishing, river safety and conservation, building confidence and making lasting memories along the way. Every youngster walks away from the program with their own gear to continue their fishing journey.

For more information, visit flyfilmfest.com/sandpointid/ and themayflyproject.com.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Online Auctions, Purse Parties, Parties, Craft Fairs, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal