Angie Kerr appointed as new director for Sandpoint Soccer Association

· November 20, 2024

By Reader Staff

The Sandpoint Soccer Association announced the appointment of two-time All-American, collegiate national champion, U.S. women’s national player and University of Portland Hall of Famer Angie Kerr as the new director of soccer operations. 

“With a distinguished background as both a player and coach, Kerr brings a wealth of experience, leadership and passion to SSA, further enhancing the organization’s commitment to developing youth soccer in the Sandpoint community,” the SSA stated in a news release.

As a former professional soccer player, Kerr’s career has spanned various levels of competition, from collegiate play to international tournaments. She is known not only for her accomplishments on the field but also for her dedication to coaching, mentoring and fostering the growth of young athletes. 

“Kerr’s background makes her an ideal fit for this role, as SSA looks to expand its programs, enhance coaching strategies, and build upon its strong foundation of community involvement,” the organization stated.

In her role as director of soccer operations, Kerr will oversee the management and development of SSA’s youth and community programs, as well as work with the association’s board of directors and coaching staff to implement training methods, set program goals and promote a positive environment for players to thrive both on and off the field.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Angie Kerr to the SSA family,” stated SSA Board President Adam Weisner. “Her experience, vision and dedication to the sport make her a tremendous asset to our organization. With Angie at the helm, we’re confident that SSA will continue to provide an exceptional soccer experience for our community’s youth.”

Kerr shared her enthusiasm about joining SSA, stating, “I am honored to be part of the Sandpoint Soccer Association and look forward to contributing to the growth and development of young players in the area. SSA has a strong foundation, and I’m excited to work with the team to make an even greater impact on our community.”

For more information about the Sandpoint Soccer Association and its programs, visit sandpointsoccer.com.

