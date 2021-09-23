‘A work of love’

Sharon Kreider releases debut novel Sylvie, book launch at PO Winery Sept. 29

· September 22, 2021

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

For Sandpoint author Sharon Kreider, storytelling is not just an endeavor of joy, it’s a calling.

The cover of Kreider’s book Sylvie. Courtesy photo.

“It just wouldn’t leave me alone,” she said. “These stories that I want to tell won’t rest until I put them out there.”

Author Sharon Kreider. Courtesy photo.

The first of those stories is Sylvie, Kreider’s debut novel, slated for release Friday, Oct. 1. Sylvie follows the story of a seemingly perfect family in the Colorado mountains. Despite appearances, a tragedy forces the characters to face painful truths and, ultimately, find forgiveness.

Sylvie was a work of love,” Kreider said. “I worked really hard at telling Sylvie’s story as a way to really connect with the world.”

Kreider draws from her background as a mental health therapist and suicide prevention trainer to tell stories about “the human condition,” putting words feelings, such as, “loss, joy, hope, despair, desires, dreams, grief, disappointment, pride, gladness and sadness.”

“When I had the opportunity to retire, then storytelling just became so important,” said Kreider, who retired in 2019. “I thought it was such a powerful way to connect with others.”   

While Kreider does not aim to approach her fiction storytelling as a mental health professional or expert, she said she uses her background to “weave the psychological and emotional qualities” of the human condition into narrative. She said she hopes to use her stories to convey that “we humans are all in this together.”

“I really enjoy tackling real life issues — sometimes very difficult issues,” she said, “but at the same time, I really like to offer possibility and promise.”

The power Kreider found in storytelling after her retirement has been palpable throughout her writing process.

“When I write, I am incredibly invested in the story,” she said. “My heart beats fast, there’s tears in my eyes … I learn a lot about the characters as I write. It’s kind of like they won’t leave me alone until I tell their story.”

Kreider said she often writes for days at a time, bringing the characters to life at their own beckoning. When she first heard the Maya Angelou quote, “There is no greater agony than bearing the untold story inside of you,” Kreider said she finally felt understood.

“When I first heard that quote, it brought tears to my eyes,” she said. “I thought, ‘Yes. Somebody gets me.’ Sometimes I can’t rest until the words are all out.”

Born and raised in northern Canada, Kreider called Sandpoint home for about a decade in the 1980s and ’90s before moving to Colorado. She returned to the Idaho panhandle in 2019 following her retirement, and is excited to celebrate Sylvie’s release at one of her favorite local establishments: the Pend d’Oreille Winery. Attend the official book launch on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 4-6 p.m. at the winery, where Kreider will be signing the first copies of Sylvie.

“I’m just really happy to do this back in Sandpoint,” she said. “I have some very old friends still here, and I hope to meet some new ones.”

Find Sylvie for pre-order on Amazon and locally at Vanderford’s Books after Oct. 1. Learn more about Sharon Kreider and check out the author’s blog at sharonkreider.com.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

An autumn lake outing with Lake Pend Oreille Cruises is the perfect way to enjoy fall colors in the great outdoors – with cruises during the weekdays as well as weekends to the Clark Fork Delta, the islands of Hope, and more. See all the events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Advertise in the Sandpoint Reader
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal