Your Health Idaho opens enrollment for 2026 health insurance

By Reader Staff

The state’s health insurance marketplace, Your Health Idaho, announced the start of the enrollment period for coverage, beginning Oct. 15 and ending Dec. 15 with coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

Idahoans can enroll in medical and dental coverage through the exchange, choosing from 158 medical and 25 dental plans for the coming year. Your Health Idaho is also the only place where residents can apply for and receive a tax credit that lowers the cost of their monthly premiums. According to officials, many Idahoans may also qualify for additional savings when enrolled in a Silver plan.

“Having health insurance is not only for the peace of mind that you and your family are covered if the unexpected happens, but it can also provide a financial safety net from unplanned medical bills,“ stated Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly. “There are many changes this year, and it’s more important than ever for Idahoans to shop and compare to explore all of their health insurance options.”

Enrollees may see higher premiums due to the expiration of the enhanced Premium Tax Credits and other recent federal policy changes, Your Health Idaho stated in a news release.

A calculator to determine affordability is available at YourHealthIdaho.org.

Idahoans are encouraged to work with a certified agent or broker, whose help is available at no cost through the marketplace. This year, enrollees can schedule an appointment with a local agent directly from the Your Health Idaho website.