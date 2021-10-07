With Little out of state, McGeachin issues order banning COVID-19 testing, vaccination at schools

Gov. Little vows to rescind and reverse any actions Lt. Gov. McGeachin takes

· October 6, 2021

By Clark Corbin
Idaho Capital Sun

While serving as acting governor on Oct. 5, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin issued a new executive order banning public schools and the State Department of Education from requiring COVID-19 testing or vaccinations. 

McGeachin issued the executive order while Gov. Brad Little was out of state traveling to Texas to visit the U.S. border with Mexico along with nine other governors from the West. 

The Idaho Constitution states that the lieutenant governor serves as acting governor while the governor is out of state. 

In this file photo, Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin poses with the executive order she issued May 27 prohibiting mask mandates as acting governor while Gov. Brad Little was out of the state. (Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun)

McGeachin also unsuccessfully attempted to deploy Idaho National Guard troops to the country’s southern border, the Associated Press reported. Major General Michael J. Garshak responded to McGeachin that he was “unaware of any request for Idaho National Guard assistance” from Texas or Arizona. He also told McGeachin the National Guard is not a law enforcement agency, the AP reported.  

In a statement Oct. 5, Little vowed to rescind and reverse any actions McGeachin takes in his absence. 

“I am in Texas performing my duties as the duly elected governor of Idaho, and I have not authorized the Lt. Governor to act on my behalf,” Little wrote in a statement released by his office to the Idaho Capital Sun. “I will be rescinding and reversing any actions taken by the Lt. Governor when I return.”

McGeachin’s executive order marks the latest clash in the battle between the two political rivals ahead of next spring’s anticipated showdown in the Republican gubernatorial primary election. 

“Today as acting governor I fixed Gov. Little’s executive order on ‘vaccine passports’ to make sure that K-12 schools and universities cannot require vaccinations or require mandatory testing,” McGeachin wrote on social media. “I will continue to fight for your individual liberty.”

Little also took to social media to respond to McGeachin on Oct. 5.

“Attempting to deploy our National Guard for political grandstanding is an affront to the Idaho Constitution and insults the men and women who have dedicated their life to serving our state and the country,” Little wrote.  

In May, while Little was out of state on a different trip, McGeachin issued an executive order banning mask mandates — even though the state never has had a mask mandate in place. Little responded the next day by rescinding the executive order retroactively and calling McGechin’s actions a “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.”

In 2019, during yet a different instance where Little was out of state, McGeachin presided over a rally of the Real 3%ers of Idaho militia group and administered an oath to the group’s members. 

McGeachin has already announced her candidacy for governor in 2022. Little has yet to officially announce whether he will run for re-election next year, but he has appointed a campaign treasurer and is raising campaign funds. Although he has not announced a campaign, Little reported raising $18,500 in campaign contributions on Oct. 4 alone. 

McGeachin’s executive order went into effect at 2 p.m. on Oct. 5. It was not immediately clear when Little would rescind it. His office announced he would still be out of state on Oct. 6 visiting the border. 

Reaction to McGeachin’s executive order was mixed among Republicans. 

“While the Lt. Governor has an important role to serve as president of the Senate and follow the guidance of the Governor, her actions today are the exact kind of overreach that does not represent Idaho and Idahoans,” Speaker of the Idaho House Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said in a written statement. “This is a complete grandstand and abuse of her political office in an attempt to influence voters.”

Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, tweeted, “Awesome! So glad she’s standing up for the people of Idaho.”

Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, tweeted concerns that banning COVID-19 testing requirements could force Boise State University to forfeit its upcoming nationally televised football game on Saturday, Oct. 9 due to Mountain West conference rules.

As of Oct. 4, COVID-19 has killed 2,982 Idahoans since Little announced the state’s first case of COVID-19 on March 13, 2020, according to Idaho’s official COVID-19 dashboard.

This story was produced by the Idaho Capital Sun, a Boise-based independent, nonprofit online news organization delivering in-depth coverage from veteran Idaho reporters on state government and policy. The Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a national nonprofit funded by tax-free donations in 22 states. Learn more and follow daily updates at idahocapitalsun.com and statesnewsroom.com.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Scarywood thrills are back … if you dare! It’s downright spooky at Silverwood Theme Park, where Halloween frights and rides in the dark are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat – Thursdays, Friday, and Saturdays in October. See all the events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Advertise in the Sandpoint Reader
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal