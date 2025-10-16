Sandpoint Reader

Sandpoint Indivisible hosts ‘No Kings Day’ rally and forum

by · October 15, 2025

By Reader Staff

More than 2,500 communities around the country — including Sandpoint — will host “No Kings” demonstrations Saturday, Oct. 18, marking a day of peaceful action and mass mobilization in response to the policies of the Trump administration.  

Local organizers with Sandpoint Indivisible and 1 Million Rising Sandpoint emphasized in a news release that the Oct. 18 gathering would be “a nonpartisan, peaceful day of action.” 

The event “is intended to send clear messages to current and future elected officials, not to campaign for individual candidates or parties,” according to volunteer organizers, who are all local residents.

The June 14 No Kings protest drew more than 1,000 people in Sandpoint. Photo by Hal Gates

The Sandpoint “No Kings” rally will take place from 1-3 p.m. in front of the Community Hall (204 S. First Ave.). Materials will be available inside for participants to make their own signs.

Meanwhile, a community forum will take place noon-4 p.m. at the Community Hall, with music, refreshments and conversation. Attendees are invited to discuss how government policy affects local life — from public lands and health care to education and infrastructure.

Peacekeepers will ensure the day remains focused on nonviolent communication and cooperation. For more info, go to tinyurl.com/NoKingsSandpoint.

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon
Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...