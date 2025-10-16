Sandpoint Indivisible hosts ‘No Kings Day’ rally and forum

By Reader Staff

More than 2,500 communities around the country — including Sandpoint — will host “No Kings” demonstrations Saturday, Oct. 18, marking a day of peaceful action and mass mobilization in response to the policies of the Trump administration.

Local organizers with Sandpoint Indivisible and 1 Million Rising Sandpoint emphasized in a news release that the Oct. 18 gathering would be “a nonpartisan, peaceful day of action.”

The event “is intended to send clear messages to current and future elected officials, not to campaign for individual candidates or parties,” according to volunteer organizers, who are all local residents.

The June 14 No Kings protest drew more than 1,000 people in Sandpoint. Photo by Hal Gates

The Sandpoint “No Kings” rally will take place from 1-3 p.m. in front of the Community Hall (204 S. First Ave.). Materials will be available inside for participants to make their own signs.

Meanwhile, a community forum will take place noon-4 p.m. at the Community Hall, with music, refreshments and conversation. Attendees are invited to discuss how government policy affects local life — from public lands and health care to education and infrastructure.

Peacekeepers will ensure the day remains focused on nonviolent communication and cooperation. For more info, go to tinyurl.com/NoKingsSandpoint.