City again seeks bids for Pine Street sidewalk project

· January 26, 2022

By Reader Staff

For the second time, the city of Sandpoint will seek bids for a range of pedestrian improvements along Pine Street between Boyer and Division avenues. 

The sidewalk along the north side of Pine St. in Sandpoint. Photo by Ben Olson.

The project, estimated to cost between $200,000 and $400,000, includes the removal and reconstruction of old sidewalks, construction of new sidewalks and curb ramps, as well as tree removal, traffic controls, asphalt restoration and landscape restoration.    

The city put the Pine Street work out to bid in July 2021 but cancelled the solicitation when no bids came in. This time, bids will be accepted until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, with a non-mandatory pre-bid conference scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Sandpoint City Hall, 1123 Lake St. 

Bids will be publicly opened immediately after the Feb. 17 deadline. The opening may be attended in person at the Sandpoint City Council chambers or remotely via Zoom at bit.ly/3u04qMV. Registration is required for virtual attendance. 

Find bid documents at sandpointidaho.gov under “solicitations.” The bid number is 21-3170-1.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Chapman Springs Skijoring

Winter fun abounds! Check out this week’s goings’ on. The Inaugural Skijoring Event at Chapman Springs Ranch. This Winter Night performances at the Panida, as well as Toyota Ski Free Friday and Winter Trails Day at Schweitzer. See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal