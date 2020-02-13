Where the contented buffalo roams

Survivors Rescue provides a second chance for animals in need, including the well-loved buffalo Buffy

· February 13, 2020

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

Steve Sanchez and his children first noticed the buffalo at Pend Oreille Farms last spring, during their regular commute on Highway 200 from the east side of the county to Sandpoint.

Buffy, the beautiful buffalo. Courtesy photo.

“We always look for her when we are driving into town,” he said.

The Sanchez kids aren’t the only ones keeping tabs on the the lone buffalo — Buffy has been turning heads since her arrival at the farm in late 2018, causing some to ask questions, chief among them: Why is she alone?

According to Pend Oreille Farms owner Dawn Dempsey, Buffy is completely at ease after much trial and error to get her comfortable in her new home. The 15-year-old bison was a Valentine’s Day gift from renowned late-local inventor Dr. Forrest Bird to his wife. When both Bird and his wife passed away a few years ago, Buffy wasn’t receiving the care she needed. That’s where Dempsey, founder of Survivors Rescue, came in. She formed a bond with Buffy until the animal finally trusted her enough to embark on the long trailer ride to her new home, where it became clear that she wasn’t about to roam the fields alongside cows.

“She was scared of the cows,” Dempsey said. “She’d jump back into her pen.”

Now, Dempsey said Buffy — though old for a buffalo and slowly going blind — is happy right where she is. Though she still doesn’t care for cows, she enjoys the company of nearby horses and she’s gentle with the chickens who often eat from the food bowl right alongside her.

“It’s important [people] know that she likes where she’s at, and if she didn’t, that little fence ain’t gonna hold her,” Dempsey said with a laugh. “She’s happy and content there. She feels safe.”

Buffy is just one of dozens of animals to find refuge through Survivors Rescue. Dempsey said she currently cares for about 45 horses, and the farm is home to a host of other critters, including Buffy. It was once even home to a zebra named Gilbert.

The vision for creating that home for neglected animals first took root when Dempsey moved to Pend Oreille Farms in the late ’80s. The farm next door was a feedlot at the time, where horses would be rounded up periodically and taken to slaughter.

“I would see hundreds of horses over there, and hear the hooves clanging into the trucks as they loaded them,” Dempsey said. “It was really tough. I thought to myself, ‘One day, I’m going to stop that.’”

After 20 years in business, Dempsey retired and then worked with the neighbors to end their feedlot operation. She then launched Survivors Rescue — also known locally as The Horse Rescuer — and the undertaking is now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Animals come to Dempsey’s farm through a number of avenues. In some cases, she travels to regional slaughterhouses to rescue foals. Most of the time, though, she receives calls from locals who are aware of an animal in need.

In each case, Dempsey said, she feels as though she and the animals are destined to cross paths.

Dawn Dempsey and her first official rescue horse, Sir. Vivor. Courtesy photo.

“I don’t find them. They find me,” she said. “The Lord brings me what I’m supposed to do, that’s just how it works. I don’t know how to explain it.”

There’s no doubt that rescuing and rehabilitating neglected animals for rehoming is a costly endeavor, making donations a vital part of what keeps the farm operating.

“I don’t have the time for fundraising. I’m doing the doctoring, the caretaking, the mucking,” Dempsey said. “So donations are huge.”

Dempsey said she often feels overwhelmed by the needs of the area, knowing full well she can’t save every animal on her own. By sharing Buffy’s story, and the stories of the countless other animals who have called Pend Oreille Farms home, Dempsey hopes she can make the crisis clearer to all who will listen, and that those who can take action, will.

“We have so many abused and neglected animals in these hidden mountains and hills that go unhelped and unnoticed,” she said. “There needs to be funding. There needs to be animal control. I need help … I’m one person. I can only do so much and my pocket is only so deep.”

Follow Buffy and the rest of the Survivors Rescue animals online at facebook.com/SurvivorsRescue. Donations can be made via Paypal to [email protected], or sent via mail to Survivors Rescue, Inc. at 34101 Highway 200, Sandpoint, ID, 83864. Contact Dawn Dempsey about volunteering, adopting an animal or visiting the farm by texting her at 208-290-6702.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

 

 

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: Error validating application. Application has been deleted.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 190
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

This week in Sandpoint: Hold on to your sleds … it’s time to celebrate all things snowy and bright during the Sandpoint Winter Carnival, kicking off Friday with the Parade of Lights and continuing with non-stop events, Feb. 10-23:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Local Media Survey 2020

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal