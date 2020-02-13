A very Sandpoint Valentine’s Day

· February 13, 2020

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

Whether live music, dancing, parades or spoon carving float your boat, Sandpoint has something for lovers and loners alike this Valentine’s Day. 

All events are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14.

Couples yoga
5-6:30 p.m.
WE Yoga, 104 Pine St. Ste. A

Bring a romantic partner or best friend for a night of yoga featuring soft music and candlelight. Instructors will teach posture, breathwork and meditation with an emphasis on connection and trust. $20 per person. Sign up at mindbody.io.

Parade of Lights
5:30 p.m.
Throughout downtown Sandpoint

The parade is the official kickoff to the 2020 Sandpoint Winter Carnival. Learn more about the parade and all the other Winter Carnival events, running until Sunday, Feb. 23, on Page 11.

Live music with Mike and Shanna Thompson
5-7 p.m.
Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St.

What’s more fitting on Valentine’s Day then listening to the sweet harmonies of a husband and wife musical duo? The Thompsons play covers and originals in an acoustic style.

Live music with Lucas Brookbank
5-8 p.m.
Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St.

Spokane singer-songwriter Lucas Brookbank brings the tunes to the winery’s post-parade Winter Carnival party. Brookbank’s strong voice and knack for storytelling make him one of the few regional artists earning his living entirely through music.

Jazz and spoon carving
5:30-9 p.m.
Matchwood Brewing Co., 513 Oak St.

Live music from Bright Moments Jazz and guest vocalist Maya Goldblum will create a romantic atmosphere for those looking to carve a fine piece of cutlery this Valentine’s Day. Local artisans Hy and Dani Boltz will be guiding a spoon carving class, complete with safety lessons and technique tips helpful for every level of carver. RSVP at 208-718-BREW (2739).

Ukulele jam
6-8 p.m.
Fiddlin’ Red’s, 111 Church St.

Bring your uke — or borrow one at the event — and jam with fellow musicians. All experience levels are welcome. Those with questions can contact Mich at [email protected] or 541-890-0595.

Post-parade party and Bud Light Seltzer party
6 p.m.
A&Ps Bar and Grill, 222 N. First Ave.

Head over to A&Ps after the Parade of Lights to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Bud Light Seltzer promos, strawberries, chocolate, prizes and giveaways. Music from DJ Shanner starts at 9 p.m. No cover.

Contra dance
7-10:30 p.m.
Sandpoint Community Hall, 204 S. First Ave.

Dancing and Valentine’s Day go together like chocolate and roses. Sandpoint Parks and Recreation, Lost Horse Press and caller Emily Faulkner team up on the second Friday of each month to bring North Idaho a contra dance — a community dance complete with a caller, live band and lessons for beginners. Suggested $5 donation at the door.

Live music with The Rub
9 p.m.-midnight
The 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave.

This Coeur d’Alene trio is known to bring the party, whether with energized covers from decades of popular music, or with originals sure to bring the house down. Shilla Korean BBQ food truck will be outside serving up good eats. 21+. No cover.

