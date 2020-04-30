What kind of puzzler are you?

· April 30, 2020

By Matthew Weatherman
Reader Contributor

In these times, more and more folks are turning to their game cupboards for inspiration. Whether your quarinteam has many members or you are isolating in solitude, puzzles are a popular choice. 

Did you know that jigsaws have never been used in the commercial production of puzzles? Or that the first puzzles were made of wood? Those early puzzles were maps used for teaching geography. Since those formative years, jigsaw puzzles have been made of any and everything, in a myriad of shapes, not just squares and rectangles. There are even 3-D puzzles. 

The shelter-in-place order has helped puzzling reach a popularity peak that hasn’t happened since the Great Depression.

You don’t have to have caught puzzle fever to get through a box of 500, 1,000 or even 2,000 pieces — all you need is to figure out which type of puzzler you are, sign up your teammates and begin your project. Puzzled? Keep reading.

The Shapist 

All puzzle pieces are different, but if you are just looking at the number of inlets and outlets in a piece, a kind of kindredness begins to appear between pieces. The Shapist is all about finding the right-shaped piece to fit a given negative space. Often baffling to their teammates, a Shapist will try all the possible pieces in a space, regardless of color or context, only to surprise everyone by finding that one weird fit that no one else could figure out. 

The Generalist

More of a sorting task, the Generalist groups the greens with the green, the blues with the blue and the grays with the gray. They leave it up to others to find out where the pieces actually go, whether the blue is the sky or the sea. The Generalist may or may not participate in the actual placing of pieces, but their organizational skills are vital to the longevity of any puzzling project. 

The Missing Piece

Not necessarily a participant, the Missing Piece is filling waters, making lunches, finding literal missing pieces that might have fallen off the table or been nabbed by curious pets. This support role is vital for those all-day/all-night puzzling sessions. While they haven’t caught puzzle fever (yet), their love of the puzzling participants keeps them a part of the puzzling project.

The Edger

Often seen as a “beginner role,” the Edger is there for one thing and one thing only: to find all the edge pieces. Their ability to detect an actual flat line helps them discern the “false edges” from the true. Once their rectangular frame is complete, their obligation to the puzzling project is done. Many an Edger ends up retiring as a Missing Piece. Yes, technically, The Edger role is a sort of specialized Shapist role.

The Specificist

Whether or not they are using the box as reference, the Specificist is all about finding exactly where a piece goes. Sometimes that is as a way of connecting already fit pieces, sometimes they just leave a random piece floating where no connections have yet been made. These puzzlers are often seen asking, “Is this red the same as that little spot of red there, or is it a different red?” Their attention to detail helps sort the sky from the sea.

The Connector 

Without using the box, or paying too much attention to the shape of the pieces — or their colors, even — this participant seems to have an uncanny knack for grabbing a random piece and finding its pair. More of a now-and-then puzzler, this role baffles the hard-working Specificists and Generalists in the group. Also helpful for joining together two clumps of already solved pieces.

The Puzzle Master

Anyone willing to open a puzzle box with the determination to finish. Their skills are often made of a hodgepodge of the roles listed. They just have that little something extra that pushes them forward when everyone else has given up. And extra table space. And the time and energy to stare at little oddly shaped pieces of paperboard. Whether it takes a day, a week or a month, they are determined to finish the puzzle. 

Whether you are a Master or a Missing Piece, consider opening up that dusty puzzle that’s been lingering on your shelf for who knows how long. None of us knows how long this will last, so you definitely have time for a puzzle or two.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: Error validating application. Application has been deleted.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 190
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Candidates Forum. Candidates in contested primary races for Bonner County Commissioner and District 1 Legislature all spoke at a live, online forum Tuesday, April 28, with attendees submitting questions. Did you miss the forum? You can click to watch the recorded video»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal