Welcome to Jurassic POAC

· April 10, 2024

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

A critically acclaimed semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent, Lightwire Theater blends technology, music, puppetry and light to tell visually stunning, inventive stories. Brought to the Panida Theater by the Pend Oreille Arts Council, the traveling group will perform a full-length theatrical production of their original show Dino-Light on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m.

Dino-Light is a captivating performance that appeals to a wide range of ages, making it enjoyable for children, families, and even adults who appreciate artistry and creativity,” said POAC Executive Director Tone Lund.

Ian Carney and Corbin Popp’s story follows a dinosaur created by a magical scientist on his journey to discover the meaning of love, encountering a number of fun and fascinating characters along the way. Each magical being is a large, colorful puppet lit up by electroluminescent (EL) wire, creating unique visuals unlike any other production to grace Sandpoint’s stages.

As part of POAC’s educational mission, the Ovations Outreach Program will host an additional free performance for 450 elementary students in the Lake Pend Oreille School District. Tickets for the public performance are $30 for adults, $10 for youth, and are available online at artinsandpoint.org or by phone at 208-263-6139. Doors open at the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave., in Sandpoint) at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

“I am particularly excited about the visual storytelling in Dino-Light. The seamless blend of technology, dance and music creates a magical experience that will transport the audience into a whimsical world,” said Lund.

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

