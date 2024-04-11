Funky Junk Antique Show and Crafts Market returns for 17th year

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

Spring is a time for rebirth, regrowth and rejuvenation. It’s also a great time to find bargains with the 17th annual Funky Junk Antique Show and Crafts Market, which returns to the Bonner County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

Idaho’s largest and longest-running antique and craft festival, Funky Junk features more than 100 vendors selling everything from antiques to gardening décor to crafts and who-knows-what else in between.

Founder and organizer Jennifer Wood told the Reader she’s excited to present this year’s theme, “Foraging for Treasure,” featuring artwork focused on local fungi.

“People have been super excited about the theme,” she said. “We’ve had the best reaction this year. I had no idea mushrooms were so hot here.”

Wood said all credit for the theme and poster design go to artist and graphic designer Elle Susnis, as well as her son Glenn Kelly Wood.

“Glenn came up with the theme this year and he and Elle collaborated on that,” Wood said. “I’m always so proud of what they come up with.”

About 70% of the vendors are returning this year, but Wood said quite a few new vendors have registered their booths, many focusing on vintage items.

“Some of our vendors have been in the business 40, 50 years and now they’re ready to let go of their collections,” she said. “We also have a really great plant lady I’m excited about.”

Wood said she’s noticed a few trends this year, notably the search for raw, natural wood items.

“People want to appreciate wood furniture for what it is,” Wood said. “There are a lot of people looking for antique pieces that haven’t been painted over with chalk paint.”

Also, Wood said vendors are seeing a demand for true antiques again.

“With so many home stores selling the same mass produced items and replicas, there is a desire for the old and unique pieces to create a style of each own’s curation,” said Wood.

Wood said there’s always a market for items that return customers to their childhood.

Along with the vendors, Funky Junk welcomes back local Celtic band Bridges Home, who will play live starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13.

“Dave and Tami have been with us since Year 1,” Wood said. “We always love having them.”

Live music Sunday will feature Newport, Wash. musician Dirk Swartz, who Wood said, “plays everything. I mean everything.”

The Garden Gnome Cafe will return, serving soup, sandwiches and salads. LJ Sams will provide baked treats through Passionately Eclectic, and Kettle Korn will offer that iconic snack. Finally, Honeybee Coffee Co. will supply everyone with enough caffeine to shop all day long.

This year marks the second installment of the event since Funky Junk transitioned from Labor Day weekend to springtime. Wood said the move has been welcomed by all.

“We didn’t have any smoke or flies to deal with at the fairgrounds,” she said. “We also weren’t competing with so many other events like we were in the fall. We had a higher turnout last year for customers and we also have more vendors who are free to do the show in April. People are itching to do something after the long winter.”

Admission to the show is $8, which is good for both days. Kids under 12 and parking is free.

Learn more at funkyjunkantiqueshow.com.