Funky Junk Antique Show and Crafts Market returns for 17th year

· April 10, 2024

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

Spring is a time for rebirth, regrowth and rejuvenation. It’s also a great time to find bargains with the 17th annual Funky Junk Antique Show and Crafts Market, which returns to the Bonner County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

Idaho’s largest and longest-running antique and craft festival, Funky Junk features more than 100 vendors selling everything from antiques to gardening décor to crafts and who-knows-what else in between.

Founder and organizer Jennifer Wood told the Reader she’s excited to present this year’s theme, “Foraging for Treasure,” featuring artwork focused on local fungi.

“People have been super excited about the theme,” she said. “We’ve had the best reaction this year. I had no idea mushrooms were so hot here.”

Wood said all credit for the theme and poster design go to artist and graphic designer Elle Susnis, as well as her son Glenn Kelly Wood.

“Glenn came up with the theme this year and he and Elle collaborated on that,” Wood said. “I’m always so proud of what they come up with.”

About 70% of the vendors are returning this year, but Wood said quite a few new vendors have registered their booths, many focusing on vintage items.

“Some of our vendors have been in the business 40, 50 years and now they’re ready to let go of their collections,” she said. “We also have a really great plant lady I’m excited about.”

Wood said she’s noticed a few trends this year, notably the search for raw, natural wood items.

“People want to appreciate wood furniture for what it is,” Wood said. “There are a lot of people looking for antique pieces that haven’t been painted over with chalk paint.”

Also, Wood said vendors are seeing a demand for true antiques again.

“With so many home stores selling the same mass produced items and replicas, there is a desire for the old and unique pieces to create a style of each own’s curation,” said Wood.

Wood said there’s always a market for items that return customers to their childhood.

Along with the vendors, Funky Junk welcomes back local Celtic band Bridges Home, who will play live starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13.

“Dave and Tami have been with us since Year 1,” Wood said. “We always love having them.”

Live music Sunday will feature Newport, Wash. musician Dirk Swartz, who Wood said, “plays everything. I mean everything.”

The Garden Gnome Cafe will return, serving soup, sandwiches and salads. LJ Sams will provide baked treats through Passionately Eclectic, and Kettle Korn will offer that iconic snack. Finally, Honeybee Coffee Co. will supply everyone with enough caffeine to shop all day long.

This year marks the second installment of the event since Funky Junk transitioned from Labor Day weekend to springtime. Wood said the move has been welcomed by all.

“We didn’t have any smoke or flies to deal with at the fairgrounds,” she said. “We also weren’t competing with so many other events like we were in the fall. We had a higher turnout last year for customers and we also have more vendors who are free to do the show in April. People are itching to do something after the long winter.”

Admission to the show is $8, which is good for both days. Kids under 12 and parking is free. 

Learn more at funkyjunkantiqueshow.com.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on DINO-LIGHT, Natural Connections, Funky Junk, Schpring Finale . and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal