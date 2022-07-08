Water safety habits are a life preserver

· July 8, 2022

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

The rivers and lakes of Idaho are a natural draw for those seeking recreation, but they can have a treacherous side. When news broke that four people had gone missing after a boat capsized on the Pend Oreille River last week, many feared the worst. Four bodies were ultimately recovered from the river.

There are an estimated 3,960 unintentional drownings in the U.S. every year, which works out to about 11 drownings per day. Idaho’s average drowning death rate of 1.74 deaths per 100,000 places it ninth in the nation, with the national average from 2015-2019 around 1.23 deaths per 100,000. More tragically, Idaho placed second in the nation in 2017 and again in 2021 for accidental drowning deaths of children aged 1 to 9 years old.

Bonner County Coroner Robert Beers told the Reader that Bonner County has recorded 19 drownings since 2017, averaging two to four per year. Two drownings have been recorded in 2022 so far, not including the four fatalities in the recent boating crash on the Pend Oreille River because it is still an open investigation.

A pair of sailboats on Lake Pend Oreille. Photo by Ben Olson.

With bodies of water around every corner in North Idaho, practicing water safety is not only a good habit, but a potentially life-saving choice as drowning deaths increase during the busy summer months.

Litehouse YMCA Aquatics and Wellness Director Olivia Langs told the Reader that parents can start swimming lessons for their children as early as 6 months old.

“They become acclimated to the water so they don’t have as much fear of the water,” Langs said.

Litehouse YMCA offers swim lessons year-round, with preschool and elementary school lessons Monday-Thursday throughout the summer and less frequently in shoulder seasons.

Langs said it’s vital to learn swimming and water safety habits because of the prevalence of water in North Idaho.

“We have so many bodies of water all over, between Lake Pend Oreille, Lake Coeur d’Alene, all the other lakes, the rivers, creeks, ponds — it’s just really important to have water safety and instruction to all kids until we are maybe able to incorporate it into our physical education classes in school,” she said.

Working in conjunction with the Long Bridge Swim, Langs said Litehouse YMCA is dedicated to making sure “all of Lake Pend Oreille School District is educated,” when it comes to water safety.

Langs said a shortage of lifeguards — both at YMCA and the City Beach — has exacerbated the problem.

“During COVID, lifeguards weren’t able to renew their certification,” Langs explained. “The Red Cross pushed it out so your certification was valid an extra year, but now they are expiring and some people have chosen to not get recertified. It’s all around the nation, not just here.”

Langs said to remember old sayings like, “swim with a buddy,” and, “reach or throw, don’t go if someone needs help in the water,” to ensure everyone has a safe day.

Lakes Commission Executive Director Molly McCahon released a statement July 1 mentioning the recent fatal boating incident on the river.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the tragic boat accident on the Pend Oreille River early this week,” McCahon wrote. “Tragedies like this bring heightened awareness to dangers on the water and we hope everyone will practice extreme caution when recreating on or near the water.”

McCahon shared a few life-saving rules while on the water: do not attempt to boat or swim in high river currents, everyone should wear a lifejacket on the water, keep a close lookout for large floating debris, follow the speed limit and “rules of the road” for Bonner County waterways, and be aware of extreme cold water temperatures from recent snowmelt.

Per Bonner County boating regulations, the speed limit for Lake Pend Oreille should be “reasonable but not in excess of 50 mph on Lake Pend Oreille, Pend Oreille River, Priest Lake and Upper Priest Lake and 35 mph on the Clark Fork River and Come Back Bay.”

Sandpoint resident Claudia Morris witnessed the boat crash last week, telling KXLY, “We were on the deck watching the river and we heard an incredibly loud boat coming down at a high rate of speed. Unfortunately, the boat right outside our house caught wind, and the wind forced the boat to come up and ultimately flip over.”

McCahon also urged boaters to follow no-wake zone policies, which means boats must travel not more than 5 mph, nor with more than a 6-inch wake, whichever is greater when 200 feet from the shoreline or structures.

“Please be safe and enjoy our beautiful waterways,” she said.

Boaters are encouraged to sign up for boating safety classes with the Bonner County Sheriff Marine Division. Call 208-263-8417 for more information about these classes and for any other boating related inquiries.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

2022 Jacey's RaceHappy 4th of July!  Check out Pairing in the Pines, then head out to the Mobius Biology Workshop. And don’t miss out on Sandpoint Beerfest, or Jacey’s Race.  See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Power Up nonprofit and volunteer expo

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal