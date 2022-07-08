Sippin’ suds at City Beach

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

In a time marked by so much divisiveness, it is good to remember something that many Sandpointians have in common: a love of beer.

The Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce knows this, and is giving everyone a chance to celebrate that love on Saturday, July 9 as it hosts the 8th annual Sandpoint Beerfest on the lawn at Trinity at City Beach.

This year’s Beerfest is slated for noon to 5 p.m. and will feature three local breweries: MickDuff’s, Matchwood and Laughing Dog. Regional outfits like Post Falls Brewing Company, Timber Town, Trails End and Mad Bomber will also be in attendance. There will be more than 20 beers, ciders and seltzers on tap.

“This is, of course, a much smaller Beerfest than other local events, like Schweitzer’s Fall Fest, but past attendees love it because it is small and they can talk to the breweries, enjoy the weather and listen to great music,” said Chamber President and CEO Kate McAlister. “We have folks from Spokane who attend every year and wouldn’t miss it.”

The 2022 Beerfest theme is “tiki,” and the first 500 ticket-holders will receive a tiki glass upon entry. Sandpoint’s favorite funk-disco-rock-groove band Right Front Burner will provide live tunes from 1-4 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs to the event.

McAlister said the Chamber is thankful to Beerfest sponsors Hendricks Architecture, Sweet Lou’s, Ting, Sandpoint Law, Blue Sky Broadcasting and North Idaho Title.

“We couldn’t do it without their support,” she said.

Also integral to Sandpoint Beerfest are the volunteers.

“The majority of our volunteers have been with us since we started eight years ago. We really never have an issue getting volunteers for this event — must be the T-shirt,” McAlister said. “We are very thankful for all of them. It’s great to have volunteers you can count on.”

Go to events.beerfests.com/e/sandpoint-beerfest-2022 to buy tickets, or grab them at the gate the day of the event. Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the gate. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older. Attendance will be limited to the first 750 people. Email [email protected] or call 208-263-2161 with any questions.