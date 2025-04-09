Three Sandpoint women vie for spots on Freeride World Tour

Local athletes Lindsey Anderson, Emma Hall and Lydia Nelsen compete in Colorado

· April 9, 2025

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

Sandpoint has churned out an uncanny number of talented snowsports athletes over the years, and it’s always thrilling to watch skiers and snowboarders raised on the slopes of Schweitzer go on to participate in some of the nation’s most prestigious competitive events.

Two local skiers and one snowboarder are currently vying for the Challenger Series, a multi-location competition where 18 of the country’s top skiers battle for two spots on the Freeride World Tour. Lindsey Anderson, 33; Emma Hall, 20; and Lydia Nelsen, 21, are hoping to earn enough points in their qualifying runs to participate in the national series.

Freeriding is a winter sport in which skiers and boarders explore the most challenging terrain on a ski resort, navigating through steeps and cliffs, powder and other difficult conditions with the goal of skiing a line down and link features while also pulling off tricks. It’s a judged event, with points scored for your line, technique, fluidity, style and energy.

Lindsey Anderson, left; Emma Hall, center; and Lydia Nelsen, right. Courtesy photo

“A lot of people call it racing, but it’s not racing at all,” Anderson told the Reader. “If you’re going to ski a line down a really challenging run linking up different features and ski it fast and fluidly all while making it look easy, that’s going to score higher by the judges.”

Anderson told the Reader she began freeriding because of the challenge. 

“I’ve been coaching freeride for five years with Caleb Mullen, and he competed in freeride for over 20 years,” she said. 

Anderson said she was impressed how many top-notch skiers come out of Schweitzer, thanks to coaches like Mullen leading the way.

“This area has a lot of really good athletes who have inspired younger generations,” Anderson said. “It’s not like Schweitzer has the most challenging terrain compared to other places, but I think it’s the people here and the way they’ve supported each other to push the sport. This is a great place to develop your skills and get comfortable and bring those skills to more steep or rocky terrain.” 

The Challenger Series is one step below the Freeride World Tour, an annual series of events that has been around since it was founded in 1996 as the Xtreme Verbier. The competition was snowboard only until 2004, when it opened to skiers.

To qualify for the FWT, participants must amass points won from entering competitions leading up to the series. 

“I decided I was going to do just one competition and started winning them, so now I’m here [in Kirkwood, Calif.] and it’s really intense,” Anderson said.

Anderson, Hall and Nelsen are currently battling along with more than a dozen other female skiers to earn their spots on the FWT.

“They only select two out of each Challenger Series,” Anderson said. “That means two from our region, which is all of North America.”

Currently, Hall has earned four first-place finishes this year in qualifiers. Hall was on the tour last year and got a wild card for the Challenger Series, meaning she didn’t need to go through the arduous qualifier process, but started directly in the Challenger Series. 

Because the event in Nelson, B.C. was canceled due to inclement weather, Anderson said she’s hoping for two competitions at Arapahoe Basin in Colorado on Wednesday, April 16. If any of the athletes place well at A-Basin, they have a chance to earn one of the FWT spots.

“Lydia and I lost skis in this last event, but we still have a chance if they do two runs at A-Basin,” Anderson said. “If we’d stayed on our feet, we’d be in the top five, but we’re still in it.”

Stay tuned to future editions of the Reader to see results for Anderson, Hall and Nelsen’s runs at Arapahoe Basin.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss Hotel California, Schpring Fling, Egg Hunts, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal