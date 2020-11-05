FSPW co-hosts ‘Unlikely Thru-Hiker’

By Reader Staff
Think you could never pull off a long-distance hike? You might want to talk to Derick Lugo.
Raised in the city, Lugo figured he was the last person to get involved in thru-hiking. So he surprised himself as much as anyone when he started his hike from Georgia to Maine on the Appalachian Trail. Turns out there was plenty to learn — and not just about thru-hiking. His encounters along the way taught lessons in preparation, humility, race relations and nature’s wild unpredictability.
It’s all covered in Derick’s book, The Unlikely Thru-Hiker. You can hear about it straight from Derick “Mr. Fabulous” Lugo himself in a virtual conversation set for Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. MT).
Lugo’s great sense of humor will shine through during the event — part of what makes his book so special. Even at their toughest, his thru-hike challenges can’t quash his inner Pollyanna. It’s an example of persevering with “humor, tenacity and an unshakeable commitment to grooming,” as Lugo puts it.
Catch him again at a Gonzaga University presentation on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. PST via Zoom.
The virtual conversation is presented by Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness, Idaho Trails Association, Idaho Conservation League, The Lands Council and Washington Trails Association.
Tune in for the live event by registering at bit.ly/MrFabulous.
