From cover to cover

Corner Bookstore to close after 28 years in Sandpoint, business listed for sale

· April 9, 2025

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

You can’t judge a book by its cover, but you can certainly judge a good bookstore by its owner. Since 1997, Sandpoint has been fortunate to have Jim Orbaugh’s friendly face standing behind the Corner Bookstore counter most days, ready to help fellow bibliophiles track down whatever special tome they might be seeking.

After 28 years of selling books in Sandpoint, Orbaugh has decided to shelve the business and embrace retirement. At 84 years young, he has certainly earned it.

Before moving to North Idaho in the 1990s, Orbaugh sold furniture in Southern California and, in his spare time, collected horror books.

Jim Orbaugh stands behind the counter where he has greeted customers the past eight years, and another 20 at his former location. Photo by Ben Olson.

“I was into Stephen King, Dean Koontz, you name it. I even became friends with Dean,” he said, pointing to a photo of himself behind the counter standing with the famed author. “I started buying more and more books and mailed a catalog that went out worldwide, offering horror books for sale. My apartment at the time was loaded with books everywhere on the shelves.”

When Orbaugh’s girlfriend told him about a special place in North Idaho, he decided to join her and found himself crossing the Long Bridge in 1997.

“My girlfriend at the time — who later became my wife and later died — wanted to bring me up here,” Orbaugh told the Reader. “She’d fallen in love with it, so she wanted to finish up here, which she did. On my first trip up, we were looking for houses the day after arriving.”

The couple settled in Hope and, not long after, Orbaugh opened The Corner Bookstore on the corner of Main Street and First Avenue in Sandpoint. It was named for the funky space it occupied in the corner alongside Finan McDonald, which flanked the store on the north and west sides.

Jim Orbaugh prepares for retirement. Photo by Ben Olson.

“I feel like I was always into books,” Orbaugh said when asked why he chose to open a bookstore. “I was reading since before kindergarten.”

Later settling in Sagle, Orbaugh said he worked seven days a week in the store the first two years it was open. He started getting regulars, who would often trade in books of their own for credit to use in the store. Other books came via donations.

“You wouldn’t believe how many books people have donated to me,” he said. “My customers have been the greatest. I have no family up here, and because of my work, I suppose, I only have a few friends … so my customers, many of them are like family to me. … I’ve had three people work for me over the years and I just prefer this as my life. I love it.”

In 2017, the building at Main and First sold and Orbaugh moved the shop to 405 N. Fourth Ave. where it has been located ever since.

Orbaugh recently decided it was time to close the chapter on his time selling books; a bittersweet decision, he said. He will list the business for sale on Thursday, April 10 and hold a storewide sale of 25% off every item until the stock is depleted or the business is sold. Not only are all the books for sale, but Orbaugh is selling empty bookcases, the computer, cash register, a mini fridge, an oven and stove. 

All trade credit will expire after the business is closed.

“I can’t remember shit anymore,” he said when asked why he was retiring. “I have loved the association with customers, helping them find special books and everything, but I have knees that need to be rebuilt. My short-term memory is shot to hell. I can remember lyrics of songs I listened to as a young teenager, but I even forgot the name of my daughter the other day. It’s time.”

Orbaugh said anyone interested in buying the business should make an appointment with him after business hours. In the meantime, he invites all book lovers to take advantage of 25% off storewide and help reduce his inventory of used, new and collectable books.

“Most of us live a life that’s kind of narrow,” he said. “It’s our day-to-day thing that we don’t have many experiences with personally; what else the world is or has been about. Books have always been there to help with that. Some people just get hooked on them. I know I have.”

Call The Corner Bookstore at 208-265-2886 or stop by 405 N. Fourth Ave. to make an appointment if interested in buying the business. The store is open while stock remains from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss Hotel California, Schpring Fling, Egg Hunts, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal