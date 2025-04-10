From cover to cover

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

You can’t judge a book by its cover, but you can certainly judge a good bookstore by its owner. Since 1997, Sandpoint has been fortunate to have Jim Orbaugh’s friendly face standing behind the Corner Bookstore counter most days, ready to help fellow bibliophiles track down whatever special tome they might be seeking.

After 28 years of selling books in Sandpoint, Orbaugh has decided to shelve the business and embrace retirement. At 84 years young, he has certainly earned it.

Before moving to North Idaho in the 1990s, Orbaugh sold furniture in Southern California and, in his spare time, collected horror books.

“I was into Stephen King, Dean Koontz, you name it. I even became friends with Dean,” he said, pointing to a photo of himself behind the counter standing with the famed author. “I started buying more and more books and mailed a catalog that went out worldwide, offering horror books for sale. My apartment at the time was loaded with books everywhere on the shelves.”

When Orbaugh’s girlfriend told him about a special place in North Idaho, he decided to join her and found himself crossing the Long Bridge in 1997.

“My girlfriend at the time — who later became my wife and later died — wanted to bring me up here,” Orbaugh told the Reader. “She’d fallen in love with it, so she wanted to finish up here, which she did. On my first trip up, we were looking for houses the day after arriving.”

The couple settled in Hope and, not long after, Orbaugh opened The Corner Bookstore on the corner of Main Street and First Avenue in Sandpoint. It was named for the funky space it occupied in the corner alongside Finan McDonald, which flanked the store on the north and west sides.

“I feel like I was always into books,” Orbaugh said when asked why he chose to open a bookstore. “I was reading since before kindergarten.”

Later settling in Sagle, Orbaugh said he worked seven days a week in the store the first two years it was open. He started getting regulars, who would often trade in books of their own for credit to use in the store. Other books came via donations.

“You wouldn’t believe how many books people have donated to me,” he said. “My customers have been the greatest. I have no family up here, and because of my work, I suppose, I only have a few friends … so my customers, many of them are like family to me. … I’ve had three people work for me over the years and I just prefer this as my life. I love it.”

In 2017, the building at Main and First sold and Orbaugh moved the shop to 405 N. Fourth Ave. where it has been located ever since.

Orbaugh recently decided it was time to close the chapter on his time selling books; a bittersweet decision, he said. He will list the business for sale on Thursday, April 10 and hold a storewide sale of 25% off every item until the stock is depleted or the business is sold. Not only are all the books for sale, but Orbaugh is selling empty bookcases, the computer, cash register, a mini fridge, an oven and stove.

All trade credit will expire after the business is closed.

“I can’t remember shit anymore,” he said when asked why he was retiring. “I have loved the association with customers, helping them find special books and everything, but I have knees that need to be rebuilt. My short-term memory is shot to hell. I can remember lyrics of songs I listened to as a young teenager, but I even forgot the name of my daughter the other day. It’s time.”

Orbaugh said anyone interested in buying the business should make an appointment with him after business hours. In the meantime, he invites all book lovers to take advantage of 25% off storewide and help reduce his inventory of used, new and collectable books.

“Most of us live a life that’s kind of narrow,” he said. “It’s our day-to-day thing that we don’t have many experiences with personally; what else the world is or has been about. Books have always been there to help with that. Some people just get hooked on them. I know I have.”

Call The Corner Bookstore at 208-265-2886 or stop by 405 N. Fourth Ave. to make an appointment if interested in buying the business. The store is open while stock remains from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.