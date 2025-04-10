New owners, same local vibes

By Ben Olson

Anyone who has called Sandpoint home for more than a minute has heard of Misty Mountain Furniture. The boutique furniture shop has handcrafted fine art interiors in town since 1991, including countertops, cabinets, furniture, art, gifts, home goods, kitchen items and a whole lot more. If it’s made of wood, Misty Mountain either has it or can make it for you.

The shop also collaborates with local artists to create furniture pieces that could just as easily be described as works of art themselves, and will host an art opening from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, April 18 inside the gallery showroom at 502 Cedar St., where local artists Steve Scarcello and Jacquie Masterson will showcase their works.

Scarcello’s photography captures a crisp and clear view of natural scenes and wildlife while Masterson creates colorful collage mosaics of animals. Both artists will be in attendance to discuss their work.

“That’s how it’s been for Misty Mountain, going on 34 years now,” co-owner Dave Gilchrist said. “It’s always been part of the community.”

Gilchrist and Will DeLong took over ownership of Misty Mountain more than a year ago and have kept the tradition alive with a continued emphasis on high-quality pieces that cater to the rustic fine art style for which the shop has become known.

When Gilchrist moved to North Idaho in the mid-1990s, he took a job as a sander at Misty Mountain before breaking out on his own.

“Chris Clark, John Edwards and Steve Holt were the owners then,” Gilchrist told the Reader. “That was when the shop was out at Michigan Street, in a small little hovel with no windows. We would get barrels and barrels of pickets … and sand all day. For me it was a dream job … great music and great vibes. I thought, ‘I finally found my people.’”

Gilchrist said his early days working at Misty Mountain were filled with fond memories.

“Whenever it snowed six inches, all of us were up on the hill,” he said. “We went backpacking whenever we could, getting out into the woods. It wasn’t about just being a woodworker, it was about the quality of life we were seeking here.”

DeLong discovered his interest in woodworking during high-school shop class and by working on remodels with his uncle during the summer. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, he continued remodeling work with his cousin leading up to the 2008 housing recession.

“All of our remodeling projects dried up,” he said. “We had a crew of five guys, all friends and family, and had to let them all go.”

That’s when DeLong turned to cabinetry and, about three years ago, set his sights on a fresh start in North Idaho.

“I met Dave doing cold calls while I was still living in Napa, looking for work up here,” DeLong said.

After chatting on the phone about music, woodworking and life, DeLong and Gilchrist found common interests. Gilchrist didn’t have any work available for DeLong at the time, and neither did then-Misty Mountain owner John Edwards — other than an entry-level job — so DeLong went to work leading a crew for Ironwood Builders.

“After that first week I said, ‘I can’t do this, I’m too old,’” DeLong said.

When Gilchrist and DeLong got word that Edwards planned to retire and sell the business, they jumped at the opportunity.

“It was just what we wanted,” DeLong said. “I was coming from out of town and left my clientele and reputation in Napa, so I had no reputation up here. I had to start over. Coming here seemed like a perfect fit.”

A half dozen woodworkers create Misty Mountain’s conversation-starting products in a shop located behind the showroom, emphasizing unique textures and forms. The company offers a lifetime guarantee on workmanship and materials (excluding finish) to the original owner, pledging to repair or replace any of their products that become unsound by normal wear and tear.

“The evolution of Misty Mountain started as rustic log furniture and then it evolved into doing a lot of the reclaimed barnwood furniture and cabinetry,” Gilchrist said. “Now we do anything from contemporary to Euro-style modern, bringing in elements from Will’s background and mine.”

Another defining characteristic of the shop is its custom work, offering clients the opportunity to have unique items handcrafted to specific needs.

“We work with designers and architects and work off their specs,” DeLong said. “We give inspiration, help with their ideas and find what works well for their space. … The whole art showroom we have here, all this local art, it’s so cool.”

Caretaking the art showroom is one of the many jobs undertaken by sales team Natalia Ocasio and Lauren Hilbert, who also serve to connect the builders with the clients during the custom production process.

“We change the artwork in our gallery quite a bit,” Ocasio said.

“We want people to come in here and have fun,” Gilchrist said. “Maybe see something different every other week so they keep on coming back to check it out.”

And speaking of something different to check out, locals will remember the “big red chair” outside of Misty Mountain where thousands have posed for photos. Sadly, the chair had to be removed in recent years after its creator, Tom Brunner, expressed concerns that it was rotting and had become a safety issue.

“We have plans to build another one,” Gilchrist confirmed with a smile. “Stay tuned.”

Visit mistymountainfurniture.com or Misty Mountain’s Facebook or Instagram pages for more information. Their gallery showroom at 502 Cedar St. is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.