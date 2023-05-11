The ‘who,’ ‘what,’ ‘when,’ ‘where’ and ‘how’ of the May 16 election

By Reader Staff

The ballot for the Tuesday, May 16 election will ask Bonner County voters to weigh in on candidates for trustee positions on the East Bonner County Library Board and Pend Oreille Hospital District.

Incumbent Library Board Trustee Susan L. Shea is running for reelection to a six-year term, facing challenger Stacy Rodriguez. For Pend Oreille Hospital District, voters will cast ballots for four candidates, also serving six-year terms of office. Contenders are Cynthia Buse, Bart Casey (incumbent), Timothy Cochran (incumbent vice chair), Jim Frank (incumbent) and Dwayne Sheffler.

The five-member East Bonner County Library District Board of Trustees serves as the governing body of the library — including setting and overseeing the local library system’s budget; hiring, supervising and evaluating employees; working with the library director on policy and operations; and ensuring “its community is well represented and informed regarding their local library and public libraries in general,” according to the district’s website (ebonnerlibrary.org).

The Pend Oreille Hospital District Board is a seven-member political subdivision of Idaho, which supports hospital facilities within Sandpoint and “approximately two-thirds of Bonner County, Idaho,” according to pendoreillehospitaldistrict.org. Current trustees include Chair Dr. Thomas Lawrence, Vice-Chair Timothy Cochran and members Dr. Scott Burgstahler, Bart Casey, James Frank, Helen Parsons and Dan Rose.

Early voting will continue through Friday, May 12, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bonner County Elections Office (1500 U.S. Hwy. 2, Suite 124 in Sandpoint).

Meanwhile, sample ballots are available precinct-by-precinct at the Elections Office website, accessed by visiting bonnercountyid.gov/departments/CountyClerk and clicking on “Elections” in the menu.

Election Day polls will be open Tuesday, May 16 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Go to the Elections Office website to identify your polling place.