IDLEG special session nears as some worry of creep into ‘full-time’ lawmaking body

· November 3, 2021

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

As the Idaho Legislature prepares to reconvene in a special session Monday, Nov. 15, there are a number of questions surrounding what it might accomplish — specifically, its express aim to push back against federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, as well as taking up the matter of an Ethics Committee recommendation that White Bird Republican Rep. Pricscilla Giddings be censured and removed from a committee position. Giddings went before the Ethics Committee earlier this year to answer for her posting on social media of the identity of a 19-year-old legislative staffer who accused former-Lewiston Republican Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, who resigned amid the allegations and was arrested in the fall on a felony warrant for rape and forcible penetration with a foreign object.

In a message to Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, and House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, Idaho Attorney General Chief Deputy Brian Kane weighed in on the challenges posed by the 2021 legislative session and the Idaho House decision not to adjourn sine die in May, instead going into an extended recess that “is unique and without precedence,” the AG’s office wrote.

The Idaho Legislature is a part-time body, composed of citizen-lawmakers, who convene for only a short period beginning in January and generally adjourning as a bicameral body in March or April. In recent years — and especially in the past year — those sessions have grown longer and longer, stretching into May and even including special sessions, such as the one planned for Nov. 15, focused on a narrow band of predominantly right-wing causes.

That has been a hobbyhorse of certain lawmakers, including Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, who did not respond to a request for a comment on the upcoming special session. She has been in the forefront of two failed attempts to convene a quorum of legislators in Boise to oppose such policies as COVID-19 mitigation policies by Gov. Brad Little and federally mandated vaccines for a range of employees in government and large companies. Embedded in the argument has been the notion that the Idaho Legislature should have the power to put itself in session without approval from the governor.

“I did not sign up for this, being a full-time Legislature,” Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, said in April, as quoted by the Idaho Statesman. “I would like to get out of here, and I would like to not come back until next January.”

Furthermore, the Statesman quoted former Idaho Attorney General and retired Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones: “When I was attorney general, I saw what appeared to be an unsavory tendency on the part of the Legislature to try to grab every ounce of state power that they could get. It’s gotten much, much worse.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

A fun-for-all game day! Dust off your N64, sleeve your MTG cards, and practice your D20 throws for the Extra Life Game Day – this Saturday at SHS, hosted by the Esports Club to raise funds for Sacred Heart Hospital as a part of the Children’s Miracle Network Extra Life program. See a big list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Sandpoint Idaho coronavirus community response
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal