The Swede takes to the water in local ceremony

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

A wooden boat built by renowned local boatbuilder Herrick “Swede” Heitman began its second life on July 4 as new owner Brian Scott launched it under its new moniker “Swede” at Glengary Bay, where it was built some 65 years ago.

A gallery of onlookers watched as the 26-foot craft was slowly launched into the water just feet from where Heitman first constructed the boat in 1948.

Originally called the Mary Marge, the boat was originally owned by local dentist Malcom “Mac” McKinnon, who was born in Sandpoint in 1900. McKinnon commissioned Heitman to build him a large boat that could make the speedy transit across Lake Pend Oreille while also handling large waves with ease.

It is quintessentially the perfect vessel for Lake Pend Oreille, with a high, proud bow, large pilothouse and strong twin 120-cubic-inch Chrysler Crown engines in a V-drive configuration that purrs with a confidence only a boat built decades ago can achieve.

Swede’s daughter Marjorie Trulock now owns and operates the marina at Glengary Bay with her husband Tom. Marjorie remembers christening the launch with a bottle of champagne in 1954 when she was just 6 years old.

It was with great joy that onlookers watched as Marjorie smashed another bottle across the bow on July 4, as the Mary-Marge was officially renamed Swede in honor of her father. The Swede then took to the water and began its second life after a long period of dormancy.

The Swede underwent several years of restoration by Scott, who is proud to carry Swede Heitman’s name on the vessel to celebrate the rich history of Lake Pend Oreille. Scott said he remembers the boat from seeing it in passing years ago.

“My father-in-law used to keep his boat here, so I probably first saw the Mary-Marge 50 years ago,” he told Sandpoint Magazine for a feature article published in the summer 2022 edition. “I’ve always looked at it and thought it was a cool boat. Having known Swede and that he built it, that it was born right here, gave me some good feelings.”

Keep an eye out for the Swede at the 2023 Wooden and Antique Boat Festival, Saturday, July 15, in downtown Sandpoint.

For a full story on the restoration efforts, see the summer 2022 edition of the Sandpoint Magazine, pages 47-50.