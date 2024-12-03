The Sandpoint Eater: The list

By Marcia Pilgeram

Reader Columnist

I can’t stop with the shopping. My larder overflows with Thanksgiving dinner ingredients and Christmas baking supplies. I’m so grateful to have money to buy good food and a pair of healthy legs to hold me up for long days in the kitchen.

This past summer was a real challenge. On a beautiful summer’s day, surrounded by my friends and family, I was humbled when honored as one of Sandpoint’s Women of Wisdom for 2024. The next day, while taking the youngest grandchildren back home, we were involved in a car accident. We were at a stoplight and rear-ended by a car going about 25 miles per hour. Though my car was totaled and I had a concussion, I will always thank God that my littlest grandbabes remained safe, snug and unharmed in their car seats.

Once healed from that ordeal, I finally conceded to a long-delayed surgical procedure for rotator cuff repair. Eight years ago, I had my left shoulder repaired and, two months later, I was straddling an elephant in Chang Rai, Thailand. This time, the healing of my right shoulder has been slow, painful and frustrating. It’s been nearly four months, and though I am faithful with physical therapy and home exercises, sadly I still haven’t made the goal I set for myself and proclaimed as a priority to my PT: reaching Tito’s vodka on the top shelf of the liquor cabinet.

Since August, I’ve spent too much time sitting (and sleeping) in my oversized leather chair. I drew the curtains dark and grieved the three dear friends that I lost over the summer. In September, I canceled a trip to Costa Rica. Life was looking and feeling woeful until I gave myself a much-needed lecture. It was time to shake off the dolefulness. And I know it may sound corny or cliché, but I decided it was high time to make a “thank goodness” list.

And, wow, was it ever long.

Thank goodness for all who rallied to my side after my surgery, cooking, cleaning and even spending nights in the first week. I reminded myself of the myriad, generous tokens of love and comfort from friends (and even travel clients), including a 90-minute massage.

Imagine this: My banker even had someone in his office hand deliver a check to a Coeur d’Alene car dealership so nothing would delay my new car purchase.

The more I penciled onto the list, the more acts of friendship and kindness I remembered. I spent days re-reading the heartfelt letters that friends (including my esteemed Reader editor, Zach) and family took the time to write on my behalf for my Women of Wisdom nomination.

For more than 20 years, I’ve lived by the same three sets of neighbors who look out for one another (especially the one who plows and shovels my driveway and walks with the first skiff of snow). Though we may not see one another daily, we know we can count on each other for anything. It’s a great feeling.

More than once over the long summer, when I could barely muster the energy to pound out my biweekly “Sandpoint Eater” column and (and questioned its worth), I received a couple of readers’ emails thanking me for a specific recipe and often telling me why they appreciated it (nothing like fan mail to improve one’s spirits!).

This past weekend, I attended the Carousel Fun Fair at the Fairgrounds (twice)! I was inspired by the sheer volume of nonprofit booths, manned by dedicated volunteers (young and old), showcasing their causes on behalf of our entire community. Aren’t we lucky?

Though I experienced shoulder discomfort on several recent long-haul trips, I traveled. And now my family is traveling here for Thanksgiving week. Traveling! All of us, anywhere we want. Test-free, thank goodness!

Whether you’re staying home or heading toward Grandmother’s house this week, roast up a batch of these sweet and spicy pecans to share along the way. Here on Roundhouse Drive, I just pulled my third batch from the oven — they are that good.

As my list continues to grow, I hope yours will, too. Thank you, readers, for your continued support. It means everything to me.

Sweet and spicy pecans

Throw a little snack bag of these in your backpack, add a handful to your charcuterie, or fill fancy containers and use as hostess gifts for the holidays. Make a couple extra batches as they are highly addictive. Depending on your own preferences, feel free to adjust the “heat and sweet.” Yield 3 cups.

Ingredients:

• 1 egg white at room temperature, lightly beaten

• 3 cups fresh pecan halves

• ½ cup fine white sugar

• 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

• ½ teaspoon chili pepper flakes

• 1 teaspoon sea salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a small bowl beat the egg white until frothy. Add the sugar, paprika and chili flakes. Stir in the pecans, mixing until well moistened.

Spread nuts on prepared pan, make sure they don’t touch. Sprinkle with sea salt. Don’t pour them onto the sheet, place by hand as there will be residual egg white in bottom of bowl. Leave it behind.

Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, stirring twice. Be careful not to overcook and burn the nuts. Break up by hand if some are stuck together. Cool. Peel the paper away and store the nuts in a covered container. For longer than a week, store in airtight container. They’ll last for up to a month in the freezer.