Give thanks for the wild

· December 2, 2024

By Phil Hough
Reader Contributor

This has been a tough year. I am sure I am not alone. Faced with shoulder surgery and some personal challenges, I had trouble sleeping. Insomnia brought on mild depression and anxiety. An occasional panic attack set in. Lack of sleep does that. It’s hard to write these words. In our society, we don’t openly talk about either physical or mental health issues. We will all suffer until we remove that stigma and learn how to talk about and face these challenges.

Support from friends and a good counselor helped. Over-the-counter and prescription drugs, supplements and homeopathic remedies only do so much. Deep breathing, mindfulness and mediation do so much more. And these days, “there’s an app for that.” 

Phil Hough atop Scotchman Peak. Courtesy photo.

I found the best path to calmness was walking in wild places. Immersion into nature. Both the act of exercise as well as finding a quiet place to sit and contemplate. Breathe in fresh mountain air, breathe out relaxation. There is no “app” for that.

We visited the Mallard Larkins in August, because it’s remote, quiet and uncrowded. We went to Yellowstone in September. Where, faithfully, there were huge crowds around the geysers and jam-ups of cars whenever wildlife was in view of the road. We put on backpacks and headed off to a lake eight miles from the road, leaving the crowded Yellowstone front country behind. 

We found places as remote and wild as can be. Elk rummaging through the brush and bugling all through the day and night. The cry of a loon on the lake. The howling of wolves. At times the profound sounds of silence. We saw no people at all the first two days. It was the getaway that the doctor had ordered, or at least the one that the counselor recommended.

Back home a week later, we set out on our annual October hike to the top of Scotchman Peak. My wife and I have led groups to the top every year since 2005. And the hike never fails to inspire and to relax mind and spirit, if not body. The air is usually cool and crisp, the birch, aspen and larch trees are turning yellow. Huckleberry bushes are bright red. Often a few inches of early season snow have fallen — just enough to see some mountain goat tracks. “The beast the color of winter,” Doug Chadwick calls them. And in October, they have a full coat. 

We find the joy and bliss that first-time hikers encounter to be contagious. They stop in awe at the first mountain goats we find and usually raise their hands in triumph on top. Their spirit renews our spirit as well. 

It’s hard to truly know the healing power of nature until you experience it. My recovery is not complete; but, since August, I feel like I’m on the pathway back to a healthier mind, body and soul. Wilderness will do that. I am so thankful we have wild places left, like Scotchman Peak, to both inspire and to heal us.

We all need wild places, whether we realize it or not. In the coming year, I know I will get out there early and often and hope to keep a calm center — an even keel. I am hoping you do that as well. Maybe come along on one of our winter hikes. Regal Creek and Ross Creek are already calling to me.

Phil Hough is the executive director of Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness, an avid hiker and loves getting into the wilderness whenever he can.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Tree Lightings, Auctions, Holiday Spectaculars, Live Music, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal