The Penguin is a crime drama masterpiece that transcends its comic-book origins

· October 21, 2024

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

It’s been said by at least one critic at The Guardian that Colin Farrell should win “all the awards” for his remarkable performance as Oswald (a.k.a. “Oz,” a.k.a. “The Penguin”) Cobb in the Max series The Penguin. This viewer tends to agree.

Those who remember the 2022 film The Batman — starring Robert Pattinson as the titular caped crusader, Zoë Kravitz as Selina “Catwoman” Kyle and Paul Dano as the Riddler — might also remember that Farrell’s turn as The Penguin stole every scene in which he appeared.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman was generally regarded as “pretty good,” though its unrelenting grimness and taxing runtime of three hours made it a bit of a slog for some audience members (including me). 

In that review, published in the April 28, 2022 edition of the Reader, I wrote that Farrell “submerges himself entirely in the role” and provided “the only glimmers of humor in this otherwise bleak environment of urban decay and rain-bloated skies.”

Collin Farrell as The Penguin. Courtesy image.

And while Dano’s unhinged Riddler drew much praise, it was really The Penguin who deserved his own spinoff — and we are all fortunate that this has come to pass.

All that said, those who come to The Penguin from The Batman expecting to reenter the familiar D.C. Comics world of Gotham City will be surprised by a number of things. First of all, there’s no Batman (at least not as of the fourth episode, which aired on Oct. 13). There are references to the events of The Batman — specifically the Riddler’s demolition of Gotham’s sea wall and subsequent apocalypse-level flooding that ensued — while crime bosses Carmine Falcone and Salvatore Maroni loom large.

However, The Penguin is more Godfather-meets-Succession than anything heretofore entered into the Batman cinematic canon and is, quite frankly, a masterpiece of the crime drama/comic book genres. Given that, those who treat themselves to this series will be awestruck by the sensitive writing — giving Oz an affecting and complex backstory that leavens his brutality with a streetwise humanity that will lead you to root for him even though you know you shouldn’t.

Meanwhile, the cast of characters is deepened with Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone — the daughter of the late-mobster framed her for murder and had her locked up in the Arkham Asylum for 10 years. Her sense of betrayal and ferocious ambition make her one of the primary engines of the plotline, as she whipsaws between trusting and suspecting the motives of Oz, whom she’s known for her entire adult life.

The showrunners have brilliantly woven a vein of paternal affection into Oz’s character, which shines through his complicated relationship with Sofia, as well as with young Victor (Rhenzy Feliz), who was orphaned by the Riddler’s aquatic terrorist act and has fallen under The Penguin’s criminal sway.

The Victor-Oz dynamic is another achievement of The Penguin’s writing room — while on one hand it’s a story of a traumatized kid trying to make his way in an uncaring world with the only “friend” he can find, it’s also a sinister power dynamic by which Victor is ensnared in a life of crime.

Finally, there’s the sheer mastery with which Farrell inhabits the titular villain. The utter transformation achieved by the makeup artists is award-worthy in itself, but there’s also Farrell’s deft physicality — creating an indelible portrait of The Penguin through his painful, limping gait and rolling shoulders atop a body that is equal parts grotesque and graceful. Much has been made of the fact that Farrell’s performance is so absorbing that his own castmates didn’t even recognize him. Audiences are likewise entranced with the essential reality of the character — for which, yes, Farrell does deserve “all the awards.”

Episodes stream Sundays on Max.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on all sorts of Halloween fun, a Winter Welcome, Concerts, Film Tours…and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal