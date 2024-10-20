Claims vs. reality: The truth about the Open Primaries Initiative

By Gray Henderson

Reader Contributor

Idahoans deserve an election system that empowers every voter, regardless of political affiliation, to have a say in our most important elections. That’s why Proposition 1, the Open Primaries Initiative, is so critical for the future of our state. This citizen-led initiative is about putting power back into the hands of the voters, not party elites or special interests.

But that doesn’t mean the initiative has been without criticism from oppositional groups, or from those who currently hold political power thanks to Idaho’s closed primaries. This is the group who might say elections aren’t broken, so there’s no need for a fix.

But in reality, since Idaho’s primaries were closed in 2012, we’ve seen increased division and a political environment dominated by career politicians and party bosses. Proposition 1 is a necessary change to shift power back to the voters, making sure that every Idahoan can vote in every election, and ensuring our leaders are accountable to the people — not just to those who control the party machinery.

Right now, Idaho’s closed primary system blocks more than 270,000 independent voters from participating in taxpayer-funded elections unless they align with a political party. This exclusion undermines the very principle that all voices should matter in our election process. Proposition 1 corrects this by ensuring every voter can participate in every election, making our leaders more accountable to the broader community.

Some have expressed concerns that Proposition 1 would confuse voters or diminish transparency. For starters, that’s a low opinion of our voters and their abilities. In reality, the initiative is as simple as counting to four. Voters have the option to rank candidates, which ensures the elected officials have the broadest support. Far from confusing, it’s proven successful in states like Alaska and Utah, where voters reported the system was easy to understand and effective in representing their choices.

Others worry that Proposition 1 will somehow diminish voter turnout. But by allowing more Idahoans to have a voice — and making sure our elected officials are actually accountable to the voters — Proposition 1 will actually increase voter participation. When voters know that their preferences are considered, they are more likely to engage in the process, resulting in leaders who truly represent their communities.

The Idaho Constitution affirms that all political power is inherent in the people, and Proposition 1 is a natural extension of this principle. It opens the door for all Idahoans to participate in our elections fully and fairly, regardless of party affiliation.

A “yes” vote on Proposition 1 is a vote to ensure that our state’s elections are transparent, inclusive, and truly reflective of the will of the people.

Gray Henderson is a resident of Bonners Ferry and a member of Veterans for Idaho Voters.