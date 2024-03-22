Spring into music with Music Conservatory of Sandpoint events

By Reader Staff

The Music Conservatory of Sandpoint is launching into a string of performing arts events this spring, featuring faculty and students of the conservatory and a lineup ranging from concerts showcasing the piano compositions of Robert Schumann to complimentary student recitals and the premiere of MCS’s opera dinner theater.

All performances will take place at the conservatory’s 70-seat Little Carnegie Hall (110 Main St., in Sandpoint), with the exception of the Music Matters! concert at the First Presbyterian Church (417 N. Fourth Ave, in Sandpoint).

The spring schedule begins with two concerts featuring several of Schumann’s piano masterpieces. The first will feature “Davidsbündlertanze” and “Papillons” on Friday, March 22, followed by “Kreisleriana” and “Carnaval” on Saturday, March 23. Both concerts are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be performed by Melody Puller and Matthew Goodrich. Arrive an hour early each night for the pre-concert talk “Schumann’s Musical Stories.”

Tickets are available online and cost $30 for adults and $15 for students, and can also be purchased at the door on the night of the performance. A double concert ticket option is available for $50, which includes limited VIP seating. Both nights will feature a no-host wine bar, offering a selection of German wines.

Prior to the Saturday, March 23 evening performance, MCS students, faculty and friends will perform in “Schumanntiade” — an all-Schumann afternoon recital festival from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Little Carnegie Hall.

The Music Matters! Handbell and Ensemble Choirs will continue the festivities with a free performance at the First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, March 24 at 4:30 p.m. The concert will spotlight honors program soprano Alanna Dixon and mezzo-soprano Jubilant Duvall performing excerpts from “Stabat Mater.”

The MCS Contemporary Department will then present a weekend Contemporary Music Festival, featuring a concert Friday, April 5 with the Karen Atkins Trio at 7 p.m., followed by a songwriting workshop on Saturday, April 6 at 2 p.m. Both events will take place in Little Carnegie.

Finally, Bel Canto Opera will perform two nights of the dinner opera, Tortellini — Or the Day We Ran Out of Lobster, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

Described as “an operatic comedy wrapped in beautiful music,” the whimsical work is inspired by true events, with a script penned and arranged by MCS Artistic Director Karin Wedemeyer and drawing from a variety of familiar operas.

The culinary accompaniment to the event will be prepared by neighboring bistro 113 Main. Wine will be available for purchase, though reserved tables for parties of three or four include a complimentary bottle of wine.

Early-bird tickets for the opera and dinner will be available for $65 at sandpointconservatory.org until Saturday, March 23.

Information on all MCS events and ticket links can be found online at sandpointconservatory.org/events, or email the box office with any questions at [email protected].