The medium is the message

Documentary ‘The Social Dilemma’ lifts the veil on social media’s predatory model

· September 24, 2020

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

It’s a common thing for people beyond a certain age — say, those who graduated high school before or immediately after the turn of the century — to comment how grateful they are for growing up in a time before social media. An awareness of the inherent psychological peril of constant, instantaneous and, ultimately, superficial digital connection was apparent even as the term “social media” was being coined. Anyone who used MySpace in the mid-’00s can well remember the bizarre, fraught deliberations that went into organizing their “top eight” friends on the platform’s original front page.

Documentary film The Social Dilemma, which made its way to Netflix this month, zeroes in on the constellation of anxieties through which we travel in our daily scrollings. The central theme of director Jeff Orlowski’s investigation is the seemingly self-evident notion that social media users are exactly that: “users” who have entered into a cycle of addictive behavior to the exclusive benefit of Big Tech and its advertising partners in “surveillance capitalism.”

None of this is particularly surprising — least of all for those who remember the pre-internet world and anyone who’s been paying attention to the conversation surrounding online privacy in the past 10 years. 

Where The Social Dilemma is most effective is in exposing the systemic nature of social platforms’ data exploitation, revealing it to be purpose-built for a business model that is less about getting you to click on ads than in rewiring your brain to deliver a whole chain of promised behaviors to its customers. As one speaker puts it succinctly, “If you don’t pay for the product, it’s you.”

Lest this come off as paranoid conspiracy thinking, Orlowski assembles a robust group of talking heads to unpack how, why and when social media came to occupy such a central place in the functioning of contemporary Western civilization. Most intriguing, a majority of those experts were some of the very people who shaped the thinking and built the tools that brought us to a place where revolutions can be sparked on Twitter and teenagers are diagnosed with “Snapchat Dysmorphia.”

Where the film stumbles is in employing a flimsy “after-school special” style dramatization of The Bad Things Social Media Does to Kids to attempt to humanize its larger arguments. Luckily, Orlowski leans just as much or more on the non-fictionalized narrative track, which does even more to underline that this “dilemma” is very much a human creation. 

By and large, his Silicon Valley types seem regretful, if not a little bewildered, that their bright ideas about “likes” and hashtags have turned out to be profoundly destabilizing. While they recognize the features of “surveillance capitalism,” which one expert likens to trading in “human futures” just as speculators might gamble on oil futures, these “prodigal tech bros,” as some critics refer to them, don’t offer much in the way of a solution to this psycho-social-economic exploitation. Part of the reason for that, no doubt, is that this business model has resulted in the most profitable companies in the history of the world.

The other thing to consider is that in addition to hitherto unimaginable wealth, “surveillance capitalism” has also delivered world-changing power into the hands of actors — both big and small — beholden to no other interests but their own. Examples noted in The Social Dilemma include extremists, ideologues and dictators; charlatans and conspiracists; propagandists and provocateurs. 

An article published Sept. 14 by BuzzFeed News, drawing on a purported former Facebook employee tasked with policing fakery and propaganda on the platform, highlights the real-world significance of what gets written online.

There are many “dilemmas” in all this, namely that our species’ need for social connection can and has been leveraged against it while we’ve constructed a business model out of a technology that poisons our civic life and harms our children’s mental health while remaining too embedded in it to change.

Anyone who uses social media, even in a passing way, is well familiar with all of this but — again — The Social Dilemma’s real contribution is in naming names like “surveillance capitalism,” “human futures” and “attention extraction model,” which underscore that the negative aspects of social media are not unfortunate byproducts of a misused boon, but integral to its form and function.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Fall voyages on the lake. September and October are splendid months to explore Lake Pend Oreille aboard the Shawnodese, with unique autumn cruises in the Hope area. Check out more info on our Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal