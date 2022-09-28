The lessons of a journey

Sharon Kreider shares a globetrotting coming-of-age tale in travel memoir Wandering

· September 28, 2022

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

Local author Sharon Kreider is ready to share her story — at least a portion of it — from years of her life that formed the foundation for how she’d approach all the years to follow.

“It really transformed my whole life,” she told the Reader. “It was my coming-of-age experience.”

Sharon Kreider.

That experience was leaving her small, Canadian hometown at 22 years old to travel, solo, across Europe and Asia in the late 1970s. She tells the story of those three years in her forthcoming memoir Wandering: A long way past the past. The first copies of the book — limited-edition hardcovers — will be available during a book signing at Sandpoint Hot Yoga on Saturday, Oct. 1.

“It was a conscious decision that I made on my own; but, truthfully, I was very naive and I didn’t know what I was doing,” Kreider said of her choice to travel the world at such a young age. “I landed in England without a plan. I took a one-way ticket and just went from there.”

Kreider released her first book, a work of fiction titled Sylvie, in 2021. She’s been planning to tell the true story of her travels her entire life, but only began writing Wandering about a decade ago. While those close to her encouraged her to write about her globetrotting as soon as her adventure had concluded, she held off.

“I still had a lot of important growing up and growing into myself that I needed to do,” she said.

She’s led a full life since then, working as a mental health therapist and suicide prevention trainer, and leaning into writing and poetry in her retirement. Kreider is the kind of author who can hear stories asking to be written; her creations often originate as a sort of voice, compelling her to give it written life. Wandering was one of those voices.

“That voice got louder and louder until I had no choice — I had to write down that internal flood of story and memory,” she said.

Writing down her own memories proved to be more complex than she originally thought. The world’s boundaries and place names have changed much in the four decades since her travels, so accurately identifying the settings of her stories proved to be an interesting hurdle.

“There were a lot of challenges,” Kreider said, “but that was a big one for sure.”

Wandering, a memoir by Sharon Kreider.

While Wandering primarily tells the story of Krieder’s three years abroad, she intertwines snapshots of her childhood, painting at least a partial picture of the circumstances and experiences leading up to her early 20s. The result is a book that Kreider said “is a story of courage, love, overcoming adversity [and] forgiveness.” She said her travels, and the interactions she had with people from various cultures, showed her that people are “more similar than different.”

Asked about the level of vulnerability that it requires to share such a personal story, Kreider admitted that releasing Wandering to the world can, at times, feel “scary.” She said that imposter syndrome — that is, an urge to ask herself “who do you think you are?” — has crept up on her several times since becoming a published author.

“That sinister voice, questioning whether I’m a worthy enough writer or author or poet … The more I’ve been thinking about it, ‘who do you think you are?’ is a great question that I should be asking myself more and more often,” she said, “because that question keeps me awake to the truth, and to the infinite possibilities of my creativity.”

She said that she keeps a quote from poet Amanda Gorman above her desk that reads: “There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”

“For me, that really embodies what this whole book is for me,” Kreider said. “It’s taken me a long time to write this book, and it is vulnerable to my core; but, at the same time, I think it unites me to the world. All of us go through hardship. All of us go through difficulty. All of us are unique.”

Kreider will be signing limited edition hardcover copies of Wandering: A long way past the past on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Sandpoint Hot Yoga (1243 Michigan St.) from 1-4 p.m. The yoga studio will also be running a 50% off punch card special during the book signing event.

To learn more, visit the author’s website at sharonkreider.com.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

HoptoberfestHappy Fall Foliage Week!  This week you can partake in a live performance of ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ at the Panida, join in on a Neighborhood Fair at Winter Ridge, hit up Hoptoberfest at MickDuff’s, and prepare yourself for the Panhandle Preparedness Expo at the Fairgrounds. See all this weeks events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal