Celebrating the seasonal shift

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff
The days are getting shorter, the air cooler and the gardens emptier. It’s harvest season, and Dover knows just how to celebrate.
The city of Dover will host a Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in the field located off Fourth Street and Roosevelt Avenue
“The inspiration for the festival is to help bring our community together,” said Dover Finance Manager Robin Pilkington, who is organizing the event.
The festival will give local farmers a chance to sell their crops, and artisans, food vendors and local organizations will also be present with booths of their own. Among them will be Origin 7B Lemonade, Mountain Crown Wire Works, Wire Idaho, Dover Historical Committee, Indigo Hills Crafts, Ivano’s Catering, Wild Sky Creations, Big Wake Coffee, Ann’s Fresh Corn, Cabin View Winery, Crazy Creek Gallery, Dodie Glass Crafts, Dover Community Church, the East Bonner County Library District’s Bookmobile, It’s Poppin Kettle Corn, Maker’s Long Acres and Twilight Fiber & Yarn.
“The city of Dover is so excited to be able to kick off the season with this fun-filled day,” Pilkington said.
For more information on the Dover Harvest Festival, contact City Hall at 208-265-8339. Dover City Hall is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
