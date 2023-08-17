The immortal bard, al fresco

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks to perform ‘problem play’ Measure for Measure

· August 16, 2023

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

The dog days of summer have arrived in Sandpoint, and with them comes the annual tradition of an outdoor performance from Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. This year, the troupe will perform William Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. at Lakeview Park. Attendance is free, and the Sandpoint Middle School gymnasium will serve as a backup location in case of rain or inclement weather.

Neither a comedy nor a tragedy, Measure for Measure is one of Shakespeare’s so-called “problem plays,” which are characterized by complex and sometimes ambiguous tones, shifting between comic material and dark, psychological drama.

Set in Vienna, which is teeming with brothels and other forms of loose morality, Measure for Measure follows the story of Duke Vincentio, who refuses to use his authority to clean up the city and ultimately departs, leaving his deputy Angelo in charge. Angelo, a harsh administrator, uses his power to procure a sexual favor from the sister of a man sentenced to death due to an archaic law.

“Two major themes in this play would be the attempt to enforce public morality when the enforcers are themselves lacking in personal morality,” said Dan Meulenberg, the Sandpoint host for Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. 

MSIP Measure for Measure opening night at the Duck Pond in Bozeamn, MT. Tuesday, June 14, 2023.

“The other big theme would be when men in positions of power are threatening or abusing women who are in a position of less or no power,” he added. “One need only take a look at current events both nationally and internationally to see how this plays out.”

Meulenberg told the Reader one of the most appealing parts of Shakespeare’s works are how they are often easily applied to current events, though written more than four centuries ago.

“Shakespeare remains a master at exploration of human nature, including themes of romantic love, loyalty, greed, passion, violence and forgiveness,” Meulenberg said. “He looks at the framework of the law but also the deeper societal underpinnings and the motivations of those who could use or abuse the law to their own advantage.”

The annual performance returns to Lakeview Park where it relocated from the Bonner County Fairgrounds in 2021.

Meulenberg said it was “much nicer to sit in the trees,” with more shade at the Lakeview Park location — especially during the hot August days.

The Montana Shakespeare in the Parks cast and crew have wowed audiences across the West since its inaugural year in 1973. Since then, the event has become a beloved summer tradition for more than 70 towns from eastern Washington to Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota. 

“It is a very intense summer for all the actors,” Meulenberg said. “They put on … shows almost every day through the entire summer with occasional days off.”

Fueled by grassroots fundraising efforts, volunteer outreach and community engagement, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks relies on the support of local patrons and organizations from each community. Meulenberg wanted to thank local sponsors Pend Oreille Arts Council, Dr. Jim and Geraldine Lewis, Eichardt’s Pub and Family Health Center for their support this year.

Young musicians from the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint will take the stage from 4-4:30 p.m. for a pre-show concert.

Asked why Shakespeare is still vital for audiences of all ages, Meulenberg said Shakespeare was a “master of the English language, and so many of his quotes are scattered throughout our common discourse. He addressed issues of human behavior both individually and in society. He looked at politics, love, war, business, revenge, parental relationships, and the list goes on and on. He basically introduced and formulated the way we think about ourselves in the modern era. His characters seem as alive today as they were when he wrote them 400 years ago.”

Meulenberg said that “although I feel the play is very relevant for us in America today, I would caution parents that it is a bit different than some of his other plays — particularly the comedies — and they may want to do their own research before deciding whether to bring younger children.”

