Candidate declaration period approaches for Sandpoint mayor, three council seats

By Reader Staff
While the next general election for Sandpoint city offices isn’t until Tuesday, Nov. 7, the candidate filing period is fast approaching, opening Monday, Aug. 28 with a declaration deadline of Friday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.
The declaration period is both for candidates wishing to be on the ballot, as well as write-ins.
Voters will be asked to cast ballots for the office of mayor (currently held by Shelby Rognstad) and the three City Council seats currently held by Andy Groat, Kate McAlister and Deb Ruehle.
The mayor and council seats are all four-year terms.
Forms required to run for office — including the filing packet, write-in declaration of intent and others — are available at voteidaho.gov/city-resources.
Upon completion of their petition, candidates are required to visit the Bonner County Elections Office to be certified prior to filing with the Sandpoint city clerk. Likewise, those intending to run for office must visit Bonner County Elections to establish that they have taken the proper steps to appoint a campaign treasurer, which must be done before a candidate is allowed to accept or spend any campaign funds.
Meanwhile, those interested in running for office are invited — and encouraged — to attend a candidates’ workshop Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at Sandpoint City Hall (1123 W. Lake St.). No registration is required. Visit the city’s elections page at bit.ly/47sg5p4. For all other election information, go to voteidaho.gov.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal