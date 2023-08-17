Candidate declaration period approaches for Sandpoint mayor, three council seats

By Reader Staff

While the next general election for Sandpoint city offices isn’t until Tuesday, Nov. 7, the candidate filing period is fast approaching, opening Monday, Aug. 28 with a declaration deadline of Friday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.

The declaration period is both for candidates wishing to be on the ballot, as well as write-ins.

Voters will be asked to cast ballots for the office of mayor (currently held by Shelby Rognstad) and the three City Council seats currently held by Andy Groat, Kate McAlister and Deb Ruehle.

The mayor and council seats are all four-year terms.

Forms required to run for office — including the filing packet, write-in declaration of intent and others — are available at voteidaho.gov/city-resources.

Upon completion of their petition, candidates are required to visit the Bonner County Elections Office to be certified prior to filing with the Sandpoint city clerk. Likewise, those intending to run for office must visit Bonner County Elections to establish that they have taken the proper steps to appoint a campaign treasurer, which must be done before a candidate is allowed to accept or spend any campaign funds.

Meanwhile, those interested in running for office are invited — and encouraged — to attend a candidates’ workshop Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at Sandpoint City Hall (1123 W. Lake St.). No registration is required. Visit the city’s elections page at bit.ly/47sg5p4. For all other election information, go to voteidaho.gov.